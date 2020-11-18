Robert Lister

Robert Thomas Lister, 92, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Pocahontas County, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born November 10, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was a son of the late Victor and Frances Farren Lister.

He was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School in Ohio, and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Denison University, Granville, Ohio. After graduating, Mr. Lister served in the United States Army for two years until his honorable discharge in 1949. He then received his Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State, Kent, Ohio.

He and his wife of 67 years, JoAnn T. Taylor Lister, were married November 1953 in Pickerington, Ohio. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially by train, and were able to visit all 50 states.

Mr. Lister was employed as an engineer for Leeds & Northrup and managed the installation of the newest technologies for the company. He worked and lived all over the world, including Australia, Taiwan, Vene-zuela and Italy. Mr. Lister also owned and operated Pine Ridge Tree Farm in Pocahontas County, where he raised a few acres of Christmas trees for the community.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William G. Lister.

In addition to his wife he is survived by four children, David G. Lister (Margaret “Peggy” Young), of Morgan Hill, California, Jennifer E. Cardy (David), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Margaret M. Fernando (Roy), of Hudson, Ohio, and Rebecca Lister, of Tacoma, Washington; four grandchildren, Deanna Fernando, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Andrew Fernando and Austin Fernando, both of Hudson, Ohio, and Sydney Cardy, of Landdale, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Lister’s name to Classical WETA, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206 or online at weta.org/support.

Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com