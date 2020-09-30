What’s Cookin’?

Vegetable Soup Without Stock

2 Tbsp. butter

1 onion

1 cup carrots

1 cup potatoes

1 cup celery

1 cup cabbage

5 cups boiling water

1/2 cup tomato juice

1 Tbsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Add the sliced onion to the butter and brown. Add the diced vegetables to the boiling water and strained tomato juice then the browned onions and seasonings. Let simmer for about an hour or place in the oven at 275 degrees for 3 hours. Any desired combination of vegetables may be used.



Favorite Carrot Cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

3 cups finely shredded carrots

1 cup cooking oil

4 eggs

Preheat oven to 350º.

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon. Add carrots, oil and eggs. Beat with electric mixer until combined.

Pour into 2 greased and floured 9×1 1/2” round baking pans.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean.

Cool on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans. Cool thoroughly on racks.

Cream Cheese Frosting

2 3-oz. packages of cream cheese

1/2 cup softened margarine or butter

2 tsp. vanilla

4 1/2 to 4 3/4 cups sifted powdered sugar.

In a bowl beat together cream cheese, margarine or butter, and vanilla till light and fluffy. Gradually add 2 cups powdered sugar, beating well.

Gradually beat in enough remaining powdered sugar to make frosting of spreading consistency. Frosts tops and sides of two 8-or-9-inch cake layers. Cover cake; store in refrigerator.