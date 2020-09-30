  • Obituaries

    Thomas Cook

    September 30, 2020
    Thomas Earl Cook, 75, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at West Virginia Caring Center in Elkins.

    Born February 23, 1945 at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Earl Buster “Chick” Cook and the late Earnestine Mae “Sis” Moats Cook.

    He was a retired truck driver with Heavener Construction and was an Army veteran.

    In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marsha Darlene McLaughlin and Carol Louise Moyers; a brother, Donald Earl Cook; and grandson, Jessie Bennett.

    He is survived by daughters, Debra Bennett, and husband, Frankie, of Bartow, and Lisa Bennett, of Belington; sons, Robert Greulick, and wife, Connie, of Frank, and Donald Cook, of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Shawnee Morgan, and husband, Rick, of Elkins, Tommy Greulick, and girlfriend, Courtney, of Frank, Nikki Long, and husband, Mark, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Frank Bennett, of Bartow, Nath-aniel and Nickolas Loudermilk, both of Belington, and Justun and Logan Cook, both of Knoxville, Tennessee; great grandchildren, R. J. “Pork Chop” Morgan, Erika Morgan, Gracie McLaughlin and Damien “Bubby” Long; two sisters, Susie Marie White, and husband, Arnold, and Carmen Lynn Moyers, and husband, Eb, both of Franklin.

    Funeral service was held Sunday, September 27, 2020. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor Donnie Curry officiating. Interment with military honors, by the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, in Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

