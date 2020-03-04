Cranberry Crunch

1 cup uncooked rolled oats

1/2 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 – 1 lb. can cranberry sauce, jellied or whole

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 350º.

Grease an 8”x 8” x 12” pan.

Mix oats, flour and sugar together using two knives.

Cut in the butter until crumbly.

Place half the mixture in the pan.

Cover with cranberry sauce.

Top with the rest of the oat mixture.

Bake for 45 minutes.

Serve hot.

Top with ice cream.

Banana Split Dessert

Mix 2 cups graham cracker crumbs with 1 stick of melted butter.

Press into the bottom of a 9” x 13” pan.

Beat 2 egg whites and mix with 2 cups confectioner’s sugar, 1 stick melted margarine.

Pour on top of graham cracker crust.

Spread 1 large can (drained) crushed pineapple and 4 sliced bananas over the top.

Spread a 12 oz. container of Cool Whip over the top.

Dot with maraschino cherries and chopped nuts.

Cool before serving.

Keep refrigerated.