According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Rodney Wayne Brewer, 47, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty February 19 to a charge of failure to use safety belt. He was assessed a $25 fine.

Tracy Nicole Butler, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 21 to a charge of shoplifting, less than $500. She was assessed $235.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard Lee Hedrick, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 10 to a charge of registration card unsigned. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines. He also pleaded no contest February 25 to a charge of failure to yield. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Kenneth Lee Queen, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 28 to charges of muffler noise and obstructive view. He was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Mary Jane Rose, 32, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest February 27 to a charge of purchasing for minors non-intoxicant beer. She was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Steven Dwayne Shearer, 49, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty February 24 to a charge of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit. He was assessed $425.25 in court costs and fines.

Emmanuel K. Smith, 22, of Norfolk, Virginia, pleaded no contest February 20 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

George Underwood, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 2 to a charge of destruction of property. He was sentenced to 10 days jail and assessed $175.25 in court costs and fines.

Jason R. Vanwickler, 37, of Tifton, Georgia, pleaded guilty February 27 to a charge of failure to obey a stop sign. He was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.

Richard P. Beverage, 19, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty February 12 to a charge of speeding. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Fred J. Walker, 55, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 12 to a charge of dogs running at large. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Daniel C. Good, 29, of Durbin, pleaded no contest February 21 to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Jamie Lee Green, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest February 5 to a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Erin N. Keener, 25, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 4 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Jennifer M. Moore, 35, of Atkins, Virginia, pleaded guilty February 18 to a charge of speeding. She was assessed $200.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert Denver Sharp, 39, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty February 21 to a charge of driving while license revoked for DUI. He was assessed $1,175.25 in court costs and fines.

Terry K. Simmons, 23, of Cass, pleaded guilty February 26 to a charge of no operator’s. He was assessed $400.50 in court costs and fines.

Kenneth Henry Varner, 55, of Durbin, pleaded no contest February 5 to a charge of open dumps. He was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert Edward Bond, 50, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty January 31 to a charge of left of center in no passing zone. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Ronald John Louk, 37, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty February 10 to a charge of driving without a license. He was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Arthur Ellis May, 24, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty February 4 to a charge of failure to stop before emerging from alley or private driveway. He was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

August JoAnn Starks, age unavailable, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 2 to a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child or person 18 years or older. She was sentenced to 30 days suspended jail, placed on one year unsupervised probation and assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Travis Tates, age unavailable, of Green Bank, pleaded guilty February 28 to a charge of obstructing an officer. He was sentenced to 51 days in jail and assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.