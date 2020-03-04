Aaron Pugh

Contributing Writer

Pocahontas County High School senior Sage McLaughlin signed with the University of Charleston Golden Eagles track team March 2.

In her career at PCHS, Sage has been a dominant force in the running department of the Warrior Track and Field team and an annual participant at the State Track meet where she has medaled several times. She has been a multiple conference and regional champion and medalist over the past three years. This includes helping the PCHS Lady Warriors team become regional champions in 2018 as well as being on the 4X200 Meter Relay team that holds the Pocahontas County school record.

Sage plans to study to become a Physician’s Assistant and expects to parti- cipate in the sprints at UC.

Sage will be a senior leader for the PCHS Track and Field team this spring, before heading to UC in the fall.

Sage is the daughter of Pam McLaughlin and the late Junior McLaughlin. She is the granddaughter of Mable Arbogast.