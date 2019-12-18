Caraway Crescents
3 tsp. shortening
3 tsp. sugar
1/2 pkg. or cake of yeast
2 Tbsp. water
1 egg
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup milk
3 cups flour
Caraway seeds
Cream shortening and sugar, and add beaten egg.
Add flour to make a stiff dough, and knead until smooth.
Cover and let rise until double in bulk.
Divide into two portions.
Roll each portion into a circle and cut into eight wedge-shaped pieces.
Roll up each piece, starting at the wide end, and shape into a half circle.
Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with caraway seeds and coarse salt.
Place on a baking sheet, cover and let rise for one hour.
Bake at 425º for 10 minutes.
Blue Cheese Dressing
1/2 cup salad oil
2 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
2 Tbsp. vinegar
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Blend all ingredients together and refrigerate.
Mix well before serving on salad.