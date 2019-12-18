Caraway Crescents

3 tsp. shortening

3 tsp. sugar

1/2 pkg. or cake of yeast

2 Tbsp. water

1 egg

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 cup milk

3 cups flour

Caraway seeds

Cream shortening and sugar, and add beaten egg.

Add flour to make a stiff dough, and knead until smooth.

Cover and let rise until double in bulk.

Divide into two portions.

Roll each portion into a circle and cut into eight wedge-shaped pieces.

Roll up each piece, starting at the wide end, and shape into a half circle.

Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with caraway seeds and coarse salt.

Place on a baking sheet, cover and let rise for one hour.

Bake at 425º for 10 minutes.

Blue Cheese Dressing

1/2 cup salad oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1/4 tsp. paprika

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

2 Tbsp. vinegar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Blend all ingredients together and refrigerate.

Mix well before serving on salad.