Members of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps participated in the nationwide Wreaths Across America Day last Saturday at the Arbovale Cemetery. During the ceremony, members placed wreaths around the flag pole for each branch of the military – Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines – as well as a wreath for POW/MIA service members. Placing the wreaths were, from left: Army Spec4 Donnie Waybright, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Homer Hunter, Retired Navy Chief Sam Arbogast, Air Force Sergeant Tommy VanReenan, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Ron Cole, Army Sergeant John Sparks and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Duke Fry. Photo courtesy of Mary Ellen Fry

