Game Day Snacks

Crab Dip

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup milk

8 oz. pkg. flaked imitation crabmeat or 6 oz. crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed

1/4 cup sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 tsp. curry powder

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

Beat cream cheese and milk together until smooth.

Stir in the remaining ingredients.

Refrigerate.

Serve with crackers.

Sweet and Spicy Nuts

3/4 cups sugar

3 Tbsp. water

1 egg white, lightly beaten

1 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. cloves

1/4 tsp. allspice

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

2 cups pecan halves

1 1/2 cups whole unblanched almonds

Combine first eight ingredients in a large bowl, and mix well.

Add nuts and stir until coated.

Spread evenly on a greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan.

Bake at 250º for 45 minutes or until golden brown.

Stir every 15 minutes.

Spread on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet to cool.

Store in an airtight container.