Game Day Snacks
Crab Dip
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup milk
8 oz. pkg. flaked imitation crabmeat or 6 oz. crabmeat, drained, flaked and cartilage removed
1/4 cup sliced green onions
1/4 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1 tsp. curry powder
1/2 tsp. garlic salt
Beat cream cheese and milk together until smooth.
Stir in the remaining ingredients.
Refrigerate.
Serve with crackers.
Sweet and Spicy Nuts
3/4 cups sugar
3 Tbsp. water
1 egg white, lightly beaten
1 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. cloves
1/4 tsp. allspice
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
2 cups pecan halves
1 1/2 cups whole unblanched almonds
Combine first eight ingredients in a large bowl, and mix well.
Add nuts and stir until coated.
Spread evenly on a greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan.
Bake at 250º for 45 minutes or until golden brown.
Stir every 15 minutes.
Spread on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet to cool.
Store in an airtight container.