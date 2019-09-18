The Pocahontas County High School Lady Warriors soccer team played and won two games at home last week, extending their winning streak to six. Furthermore, the Lady Warriors, coached by Shannon Arbogast, are currently ranked #6 in West Virginia in class AA-A.

In soccer, teams from double A schools and single A schools are combined into a large class “AA-A,” which includes 46 teams from public and private schools. The only AA-A teams ranking higher than the Lady Warriors are from four class AA schools and one private school. Therefore, the Lady Warriors are the #1 class A public school soccer team in the state.

Lady Warriors vs Pikeview, September 10

At half-time, the Lady Warriors were ahead 9-0. They scored 8 more goals in the second half and held Pikeview at 0 for a final score of 17-0 Pocahontas.



Scorers were seniors Sage McLaughlin, Kira Bircher, Laila Calhoun, Alexa Taylor and Cloey Sharp, junior Savannah McMillion, sophomore Macaden Taylor and freshmen Katlyn Simmons and Kelsi Taylor.

Assists on these goals were from seniors Elizabeth Hefner and K. Bircher, sophomore Mackenna McKenney and freshmen TaLisa Arbogast, Kelsi Taylor and Allyson Alderman.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, senior Hefner, sophomore McKinney and freshman Chasity Wimer.

Defenders and midfielders, led by seniors Emily Casto, Amelia Rose and Hefner, sophomores M. Taylor and Hazel Riley and freshmen Allyson Alderman, Arbogast and Emma Riffe, cleared the ball out of the backfield 45 times.

Goalkeeper junior Sienna Bircher saved 8 goals of Pikeview’s 8 shots on goal, and allowed 0. This was the team’s fourth shut-out of the season.

Lady Warriors vs Herbert Hoover, September 14

At half-time, the Lady Warriors were ahead 1-0. The Lady Warriors scored another goal in the second half while holding Herbert Hoover at 0 for a final score of 2-0 Pocahontas.

Scorer was junior Savannah McMillion on a penalty kick and later on an assist from senior Alexa Taylor.

Additional shots on goal were from forwards and midfielders, seniors Kira Bircher, A. Taylor, Laila Calhoun, Cloey Sharp, Elizabeth Hefner and Sage McLaughlin.

Defenders and midfielders, led by seniors K. Bircher, Emily Casto, Amelia Rose, Hefner and McLaughlin, sophomore Macaden Taylor and freshman Allyson Alderman, cleared the ball out of the backfield a season-high of 81 times.

Goalkeeper junior Sienna Bircher saved 9 goals of Herbert Hoover’s 9 shots on goal, and allowed 0. This was the team’s fifth shut-out of the season.

The Lady Warriors’ record is 7 wins, 1 tie, and 1 loss. They have scored 50 goals, saved 85, and allowed only 8.

Games this week are both at home vs. Midland Trail Thursday, September 19, at 7 p.m. and vs. Bluefield Saturday, September 21, at 1 p.m.

Senior Night will be Tuesday, September 24, at 5 p.m. at PCHS vs. James Monroe.