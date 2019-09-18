According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held September 11 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Hayes Andrew Arbogast, 51, of Elkins, wherein the defendant was sentenced to one year in the regional jail for brandishing, and six months in the regional jail for assault. Sentences will run concurrently. Arbogast will serve 59 days in the regional jail and the remainder of the sentence will be served on monitored home incarceration in Randolph County. He will be required to have anger man- agement counseling/ classes. Arbogast was fined $250, and will have five years upon release from incarceration to pay the fine and court costs.

A continuance of trial was granted in the case the State vs James William Wood, Jr., 27, of Marlinton. Trial date is October 28.

A written plea agreement was tendered to the court by defense counsel for Thomas E. Greenburg, 37, of Snowshoe. Counsel also advised the court that the defendant wants to consult with someone before changing his plea. The matter is rescheduled for September 25.

Robert Allen Eary, 21, of Cass, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing and admitted to allegations against him. The court sanctioned Eary to a one-month extension of his home confinement.

September 12, before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A hearing on petition for revocation of pre-trial diversion for Stuart Tingler, 33, of Millboro, Virginia, was continued as the state advised the court that discussions are in progress with defense counsel concerning a potential resolution.

Bradley C. McDaniels, 41, of Marlinton, was sanctioned to 60 days in the regional jail, but will be permitted to serve that time on home incarceration. He will perform community service each Saturday. The court was advised that McDaniels has gained full-time employment.

Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 22, of Hillsboro, was sanctioned by the court to serve the remainder of his sentence of 58 days in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.