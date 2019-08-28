Apple Torte
1/2 stick margarine
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 1/4 cups flour
1 tsp. soda
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
2 cups chopped raw apple
1/2 cup pecans
1/4 tsp. salt
Cream sugar and margarine, add egg.
Mix in remaining ingredients.
Pour into well-greased 6 x 10 inch Pyrex dish.
Bake 40 minutes in 350º oven.
Serve with whipped cream.
Beet Relish
12 cooked medium beets
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cups finely chopped cabbage
1 sweet red pepper, finely chopped
1 1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups vinegar
2 Tbsp. horseradish
Chop vegetables in a food grinder, using a coarse knife.
Combine all ingredients in a large pot.
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.
Put hot relish into hot pint jars, leaving 1/2 inch headroom.
Process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.
Makes 3 1/2 pints.