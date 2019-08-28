Apple Torte

1/2 stick margarine

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 1/4 cups flour

1 tsp. soda

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

2 cups chopped raw apple

1/2 cup pecans

1/4 tsp. salt

Cream sugar and margarine, add egg.

Mix in remaining ingredients.

Pour into well-greased 6 x 10 inch Pyrex dish.

Bake 40 minutes in 350º oven.

Serve with whipped cream.

Beet Relish

12 cooked medium beets

1 medium onion, chopped

2 cups finely chopped cabbage

1 sweet red pepper, finely chopped

1 1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups vinegar

2 Tbsp. horseradish

Chop vegetables in a food grinder, using a coarse knife.

Combine all ingredients in a large pot.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently.

Put hot relish into hot pint jars, leaving 1/2 inch headroom.

Process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

Makes 3 1/2 pints.