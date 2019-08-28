According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held August 21 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

In arraignment hearings:

Joseph Tawney, 37, of Marlinton, failed to appear for his arraignment and the State asked that bond be revoked and a capias issued. Defense counsel objected, stating that Tawney was served by substitute service and that the summons and indictment should have been served in person. The court directed that the summons be reissued and the matter is rescheduled for September 4. Tawney was indicted on one count, burglary; one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling; one count, grand larceny; one count, transferring stolen goods; and one count, transferring stolen goods.

Travis Rider, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, grand larceny. He remains on current $5,000 bond.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Brandon Waddell, 32, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel advised the court that the defendant was not ready to enter a plea. New felony information has been tendered to the court so new information needs to be filed. The matter is rescheduled for September 4. Waddell remains on present bond.

A hearing to revoke probation was held in the case the State vs Michael A. Stewart, 39, of Buckeye, wherein the defendant stipulates to allegations in the petition. The court granted a defense motion which would allow Stewart to be reinstated to probation with the added condition that he attend a six-month drug rehab program.

The court found that Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 22, of Hillsboro, had violated his probation by having a positive drug screen. Rose waived his right to an evidentiary hearing. Defense counsel asked that Rose be reinstated to probation so he may attend a rehab program. A disposition hearing is set for September 4. Rose remains on probation until that time.

The court found that Leanna Woodhouse, 43, of Marlinton, had violated her probation by having drug paraphernalia in her possession. Woodhouse waived her right to an evidentiary hearing, and the court added 50 hours of community service in addition to the 100 hours already in place.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Amanda Katherine Brewer-Long, 38, of Hillsboro, as defense counsel advised the court that they are not ready to plead.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Joshua Long, 39, of Hillsboro, as defense counsel advised the court that they are not ready to plead.

Bradley C. McDaniels, 41, of Marlinton, admitted to violating his probation by alcohol use. He waived his right to an evidentiary hearing. Defense counsel advised the court that McDaniels has entered a rehab program.