There was an enthusiastic response to the request for recipes from First Baptist Church-Huntersville. Many of the recipes can be found in the Christmas in the County section, and we will run the remaining recipes in the What’s Cookin’? column over the next few weeks.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Erma Wilfong

2 cups sugar

½ stick butter

½ cup canned milk

1 small jar marshmallow cream

1 cup peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla

In a heavy saucepan, bring sugar, butter and milk to a boil on medium heat.

Boil for 4 ½ minutes.

Remove from heat and quickly add marshmallow cream, peanut butter and vanilla.

Beat well until marshmallow cream and peanut butter don’t show.

The mixture will be light tan.

Pour into a buttered 8 x 8 inch pan.

Cool, then cut into squares.

Tip: before starting on fudge, measure peanut butter, marshmallow cream and vanilla in a bowl so it will be ready to quickly pour into the hot mixture.

Sherbet Parfaits

Julie Brown

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. vanilla

Dash of salt

1 cup chopped dates

1 cup pecans

Beat the eggs, then add other ingredients.

Spread onto greased 9-inch pan. Bake at 350º for 25 minutes.

Cool completely, then crumble.

Soften ½ gallon sherbet – lime or raspberry – and ½ gallon vanilla ice cream.

Put in large bowl.

Break date mixture into ice cream mixture, and stir.

Pour into parfait glasses and refreeze.

Top with Cool Whip and a cherry, if desired.