Santa’s Elves pack-ed up their art supplies and traveled to Cass last weekend for Santa’s Workshop at the Cass Community Center. Above, visitors make ornaments and small gifts with the help of Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op members Lou Burner, Retta Blankenship, Jane Beverage and Cressie Shears. At left, Cass naturalist Kailey Price helps a few budding artists with their tie-dye shirts and fabric drawings. The festivities continue Saturday, December 15, with a craft showcase at the community center, 1 to 8 p.m. S. Stewart photos

