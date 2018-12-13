Home Cutlines Looks like Christmas in Cass Looks like Christmas in Cass December 13, 2018 49 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Santa’s Elves pack-ed up their art supplies and traveled to Cass last weekend for Santa’s Workshop at the Cass Community Center. Above, visitors make ornaments and small gifts with the help of Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op members Lou Burner, Retta Blankenship, Jane Beverage and Cressie Shears. At left, Cass naturalist Kailey Price helps a few budding artists with their tie-dye shirts and fabric drawings. The festivities continue Saturday, December 15, with a craft showcase at the community center, 1 to 8 p.m. S. Stewart photos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR County residents meet in unique location Grand Jury hands up indictments in 13 cases Discussion, little action at MTC WV Living’s 2018 ‘Best of West Virginia’ Spice up the holidays with Gingerbread Area near Dyer closed for helicopter logging operation