Willa’s Frozen
Pineapple Salad
1 lg. can crushed pineapple
15 lg. marshmallows
1 cup nuts, chopped
2 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. flour
Pinch of salt
Juice of 1 1/2 lemons
2 oranges
1 cup white cherries
2 bananas, add a small amount of lemon juice to them
1 cup whipping cream
Drain juice from the pineapple.
Beat eggs and add the sugar, flour and salt.
Gradually add the pineapple juice and lemon juice.
Cook until thick in a double boiler.
Cool.
Fold in the whipped cream and the fruits.
Freeze.
Serves 10

Nancy Ward’s
Frosty Salad Loaf
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups pitted Bing cherries
1 lb. can apricots, drained
9 oz. can crushed pineapple
2 cups small marshmallows
Stir sour cream into the cream cheese.
Add other ingredients and freeze.
Coloring may be added.

SHARE
Previous articleMagistrate Court
Next article100 Years Ago

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR