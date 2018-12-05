Willa’s Frozen

Pineapple Salad

1 lg. can crushed pineapple

15 lg. marshmallows

1 cup nuts, chopped

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. flour

Pinch of salt

Juice of 1 1/2 lemons

2 oranges

1 cup white cherries

2 bananas, add a small amount of lemon juice to them

1 cup whipping cream

Drain juice from the pineapple.

Beat eggs and add the sugar, flour and salt.

Gradually add the pineapple juice and lemon juice.

Cook until thick in a double boiler.

Cool.

Fold in the whipped cream and the fruits.

Freeze.

Serves 10

Nancy Ward’s

Frosty Salad Loaf

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups pitted Bing cherries

1 lb. can apricots, drained

9 oz. can crushed pineapple

2 cups small marshmallows

Stir sour cream into the cream cheese.

Add other ingredients and freeze.

Coloring may be added.