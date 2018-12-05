Willa’s Frozen
Pineapple Salad
1 lg. can crushed pineapple
15 lg. marshmallows
1 cup nuts, chopped
2 eggs
1/2 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. flour
Pinch of salt
Juice of 1 1/2 lemons
2 oranges
1 cup white cherries
2 bananas, add a small amount of lemon juice to them
1 cup whipping cream
Drain juice from the pineapple.
Beat eggs and add the sugar, flour and salt.
Gradually add the pineapple juice and lemon juice.
Cook until thick in a double boiler.
Cool.
Fold in the whipped cream and the fruits.
Freeze.
Serves 10
Nancy Ward’s
Frosty Salad Loaf
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cups pitted Bing cherries
1 lb. can apricots, drained
9 oz. can crushed pineapple
2 cups small marshmallows
Stir sour cream into the cream cheese.
Add other ingredients and freeze.
Coloring may be added.