Thursday, December 5, 1918

“The Rhine! The Rhine! The German Rhine!

Who guards today that stream divine?

The answer to the impassioned shriek is:

Men from off of Bruffeys Creek

And Briery Branch and Rosin Run

And towns like Cass and Marlinton.

Boys, who a few short years ago

Sat in the school house in a row

And tried a sweet school marm to please

By wrestling with their ABCs.

They dropped their books and grabbed a gun

And blocked the furious, fiery Hun

Who pretty soon was more than glad

To change his tune to “Kamarad.”

Such are the men, erect and fine

Who guard today the German Rhine.”

KILLED IN BATTLE

The names of two Pocahontas soldiers appear in the casualty list – Ward Houchin, killed in action, and Herbert Acord, died of wounds.

Young Houchin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Houchin, of Hosterman, and a grandson of Mrs. Eveline Johnson, of Marlinton. Another grandson of Mrs. Johnson, Dewey Leffel, was killed about the same time.

Young Acord is one of the four sons of Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Acord, of Dunmore, in the service.

FROM SOLDIERS

Editor Times;

Will give you a few points from Camp Meade as the great war is over and the march back home has begun. For many men in this camp the last bugle call has sounded, the last drill has been ordered and the last night has been spent in the good old army blanket.

Three weeks ago when the boys gathered in the Hostess House, they sang, “There’s a Long Long Trail a Winding,” “Keep the Home Fires Burning” and “Over There.” But today, these songs are rarely heard and most of the time is spent kicking football and preparing for a good time Thanksgiving.

The demobilization at Meade is underway and it is expected by the first of December, thousands of soldiers will receive their honorable discharges. In addition to Camp Meade men being mustered out, units from other camps and cantonments are being sent here to be mustered out…

There are several boys here from Pocahontas who are in different work such as buglers, infantry and military police.

Have just heard the call for formation so will close. With best regards to home and friends.

Pvt. O. F. Beale

November 7, 1918

My Dear John;

Just a line to let you know I am real well and happy. We are still in a rest camp, and I don’t care how long we stay here, altho I am ready to go any time they want me or need me. We heard some awful good news tonight and I hope it is true, but of course you all will know all about it before we will, but I don’t think this old war can last much longer. I think the Huns realize now what Yanks can do.

John, I mailed you a German helmet. I do hope it will reach its destination O. K. I am sending you a commendation given to us by our General. I am real proud of it, so take care of it. You can give it to Calvin Price to print, but you be sure and get it back.

I hope you all have gotten the influenza under control by now. It sure must be awful over there.

I would love to be home by Xmas, but don’t think we will, but it won’t be long any way – so have the chickens ready, I am going to show you all how to eat when I do come home.

If you all go to Florida, hope you have a nice time. Wish I could go along. Well, that is all for this time. Write real soon. I have gotten all of your letters and sure did enjoy them. With loads of love to all.

Sincerely, your brother,

Sgt. Fred S. McLaughlin

O. K. Censored by A. E. Plotter, 1st Lt. M. R. C.

“This old boy is a bear cat under shell fire and bullets.” – A. E. P.

November 13, 1918

Dear Sister:

This beautiful afternoon finds me trying to answer your appreciated letter I received the other day. Certainly was glad to hear from you and to know that you all were well. I was over at the dressing station this afternoon getting my wounds dressed. I have five wounds on me, and the nurse says they are healing nicely.

Well, Sister, the war is over. They signed the peace terms yesterday and you have a happy brother over here – happy to know that the war is over and I will soon be back home, but I am glad that I came over and did my part in helping win this war, and I am ready to come back in peace, but not until they are done with me and say for me to go home.

We are having some cold weather here now. This is a beautiful country, and there are some wonderful sights to see. I saw the beautiful city of Paris as we came back from the front.

Well, I will close, hoping to hear from you soon. Give all the family my love and best wishes.

Private Thomas Barrett

DIED

The news of the death of Miss Marjorie Herold at the Marlinton Hospital Saturday evening November 30, 1918, brought universal sorrow to our town and the people throughout the county, and to her hosts of friends, both far and near.

For the past year, her health had been below normal, and she had gone to the hospital for an operation with the hope of completely recovering her health. The operation proved to be much more serious than was anticipated, and the weakened condition of her heart together with complications was more than she could stand and she fell asleep Saturday evening following the operation on Wednesday. Funeral services were held from the home of her father, Wise Herold, Tuesday evening in the midst of a great concourse of sorrowing friends…