According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Angel Luis Cordero Santos, 48, of Durbin, pleaded guilty to a charge of destruction of property. He was sentenced to 60 days suspended jail, ordered to remain 1,000 feet from any and all property owned by Interstate Hardwood, and away from a named Durbin resident; and assessed $215.25 in court costs and fines.

Jesse Glenn Feury, 27, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 28 to a charge of battery – making physical contact of insulting/provoking nature causing physical harm to another. He was sentenced to 10 days suspended jail and assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

George Harmon, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 19 to charges of speeding and driving while license suspended/revoked. He was assessed $450.50 in court costs and fines.

Cletis Scott Hash, 36, of Lexington, North Carolina, pleaded guilty November 28 to charges of hunting without a license and improperly hunting, tagging and reporting bear. He was assessed $1,580.50 in court costs and fines.

Lisa Jan Heaster, 48, of Huttonsville, pleaded guilty November 28 to charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and no vehicle insurance. She was assessed $630.50 in court costs and fines.

Larissa Renee Holloman, 26, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty November 7 to a charge of operating vehicle without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. She was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

David Allen Irvine, 25, of Beverly, pleaded no contest November 9 to a charge of having a loaded firearm in vehicle. He was assessed $265.25 in court costs and fines.

David Bart Russell, Jr., 62, of Poca, pleaded guilty November 9 to a charge of conspiracy to violate DNR law. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Ricky Lee Shinaberry, 26, of Cass, pleaded no contest November 30 to a charge of conspiracy to violate DNR law. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

William Edward Simmons, 47, of Charleston, pleaded no contest November 8 to a charge of expiration of registration and certificate of title. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

David Lee Warren, II, 34, of Thomasville, North Carolina, pleaded guilty November 28 to charges of unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife and unlawful methods of hunting. He was assessed $680.50 in court costs and fines.

In Special Senior Magistrate Danith Miller’s court:

Charles Ray Cernuto, II, 35, of Beckley, pleaded guilty November 26 to a charge of improperly tagging, transporting and reporting wildlife. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Charles Crislip, 58, of Summersville, pleaded guilty November 30 to a charge of unlawful methods of hunting. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

James T. Harmon, Jr., 25, of Bradley, pleaded guilty November 26 to a charge of motor vehicle in restricted area. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Michael Lester, 35, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty November 26 to a charge of failure to wear required attire for deer hunters. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Lowell Morgan Loudermilk, 61, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty November 29 to a charge of failure to wear blaze orange while hunting. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Brenda Layne Loving, 55, of Greenville, South Carolina, pleaded no contest November 8 to a charge of failure to maintain control. She was assessed $190.25 in court costs and fines.

Robert N. Pate, 58, of White Oak, pleaded guilty November 30 to a charge of possessing wildlife. He was assessed $265.25 in court costs and fines.

Billy Ray Reece, 45, of Fayetteville, pleaded guilty November 26 to a charge of improper tagging, transporting and reporting bear. He was assessed $185.25 in court costs and fines.

Christopher Patrick Riffe, 18, of Durbin, pleaded guilty November 13 to charges of no motorcycle license and failure to maintain control. He was assessed $455.50 in court costs and fines.

John A. Shinaberry, 45, of Cass, pleaded guilty November 27 to charges of vehicle hunting, and hunting, trapping on lands of another. He was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.