The Hunt Country Cookbook
Cream of Corn
and Curry Soup
Mrs. Charles Mackall
1 can cream style corn
2 cups milk
¼ of an onion, chopped
1 bayleaf
1 cup cream
½ tsp. curry powder
Dash of mace
¼ tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
Let the corn, milk, onion and bay leaf come to a boil, and put through a strainer
Add cream, curry powder, mace, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste.
When ready to serve, sprinkle top of soup cups with paprika.
Serves four.
Simple Soup for
Sophisticates
or
Sophisticated Soup for Simpletons
Mrs. Sam Roszel
1 cup asparagus, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
2 Tbsp. uncooked rice
1 tsp. butter
1 tsp. salt
Black pepper to taste
Dash of nutmeg
2 cups water
2 cups rich milk
Cook all ingredients except milk and nutmeg in two cups of water until soft and throughly blended, one half hour or longer.
Remove lid from saucepan and add milk bringing mixture to the boiling point, then add nutmeg.
Let stand a few minutes, covered, but not boiling.
Stir well.
If too thick, add more milk.