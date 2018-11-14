The Hunt Country Cookbook

Cream of Corn

and Curry Soup

Mrs. Charles Mackall

1 can cream style corn

2 cups milk

¼ of an onion, chopped

1 bayleaf

1 cup cream

½ tsp. curry powder

Dash of mace

¼ tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Let the corn, milk, onion and bay leaf come to a boil, and put through a strainer

Add cream, curry powder, mace, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste.

When ready to serve, sprinkle top of soup cups with paprika.

Serves four.

Simple Soup for

Sophisticates

or

Sophisticated Soup for Simpletons

Mrs. Sam Roszel

1 cup asparagus, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. uncooked rice

1 tsp. butter

1 tsp. salt

Black pepper to taste

Dash of nutmeg

2 cups water

2 cups rich milk

Cook all ingredients except milk and nutmeg in two cups of water until soft and throughly blended, one half hour or longer.

Remove lid from saucepan and add milk bringing mixture to the boiling point, then add nutmeg.

Let stand a few minutes, covered, but not boiling.

Stir well.

If too thick, add more milk.