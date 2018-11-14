Thursday, November 14, 1968

About four inches of soft wet snow Saturday, and then a heavy blanket Monday night from a southeastern storm. About a foot with drifting winds closed schools for two days. Only 6 to 8 inches in town, 12 inches and more on mountains and northern end of the county; 14 inches at Frost and Monterey.

– – –

There were fourteen different kinds of birds at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Daetwyler, Tuesday morning, November 12.

FHA Family of the Year

Mr. and Mrs. William “Mack” Vandevender and children, of Bartow, have been selected as Farmers Home Administration “Farm Family of the Year,” for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. This award is an annual award bestowed upon the family from each unit who has done an outstanding job of raising its standard of living and making progress in farming…

For many years the Vandevenders were tenants on the farm of the late C. R. Beard. With the aid of Farmers Home Administration funds, the farm was purchased, stocked with cattle and mechanized. Ownership proved to be a catalyst; with their own initiative, the family repaired the dwelling and outbuildings, erected fences and acquired additional livestock. Income from the farm until recently, has been from the sale of Grade C milk. But due to the loss of the milk market in the area, the Vandevenders converted to a beef operation.

The good standard of living the family enjoys is, in part, due to the efforts of Mrs. Vandevender and daughters, who raise an excellent garden, and freeze or can much of the winter’s food supply. Home killed pork and beef are added to the winter’s larder during the fall. The cellar resembles a cornucopia after the bountiful harvest.

The farm has truly been a cooperative enterprise with the Vandevenders. Mr. Vandevender is steadily employed at the Frank Tannery. Each evening the next day’s work is assigned to each son to be accomplished while the father is at work. As mentioned before, Mrs. Vandevender and daughters are responsible for the home and garden.

The assumption of responsibility has molded good citizens. While many of the urban youth are dodging the draft, William Vandevender, a son, is serving in Viet Nam. Judy, a daughter, is at home while her husband is on active duty in the aforementioned Southeast Asia country. David, another son, is pursuing a higher education. He entered United Electronics Institute in Charleston during the month of October. The other five children are in school at Green Bank.

The future of rural West Virginia indeed appears bright when one considers that the foundation of that future is composed of families such as “The Farm Family of the Year for 1968.”

Automotive News

The final automotive program for teenagers is scheduled for Monday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. The program will be held at Davis Motor Company. This week’s program will be about safety checking automobiles.

Last Monday’s program dealt with traffic codes and future responsibilities of young drivers. Corporal Beck of the local State Police Detachment was in charge.

WEDDING

The First United Methodist Church in Elyria, Ohio, was the scene for the October 26, 1968, wedding of Miss Linda Carol Carpenter and Lloyd Lee Burgess.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude V. Carpenter, of Elyria, formerly of Buckeye, and the bridegroom’s parents are Mrs. Bobby Hooks, of Ringgold, Georgia, and Doyle Burgess, of Elyria.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Howard L. Weatherholt, of Huntersville, a son, named John Ray. The mother is the former Linda Marie Sharp.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Sam E. Galford, of Elkins, a son, named John Kenton. The mother is the former Janice Wilfong.

DEATHS

Rev. Francis Gum, 65, of Marlinton; born at Mountain Grove, Virginia, a son of the late Gilbert A. and Virginia Hull Gum. Burial in the Mountain Grove Cemetery.

Rodney Taylor, 63, of Dunmore. Funeral service in the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church.

Denver Clyde Offutt, 46, of Arbovale, a son of Mrs. Arthur Offutt, of Millstone. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Anton Cragel, 77, of Youngstown. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.