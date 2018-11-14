The Chesapeake & Ohio, fondly remembered as the C&O, on a stop in Marlinton in September of 1958. The photograph shows the engine, caboose and a box car of the train. According to Bill McNeel’s “The Durbin Route,” the freight stops in Marlinton around that time were at 10:18 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and 12:30 Monday, Wednesday, Friday. People in town could usually set their watch by the train whistle and youngsters could count on a wave and a smile from the engineer. Fond memories! Preserving Pocahontas Archives, ID: PHP003501

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org If you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.