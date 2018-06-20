Red Hat Favorites

from the Purple Pansies

Taco Soup

Phyliss Lucas

2 lbs. ground beef

2 cups onion, diced

2 cans pinto beans

1 can dark red kidney beans

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

2 cans Mexican-style stewed tomatoes

1 can tomatoes with chilies

2 small cans diced green chilies

2 small cans black olives, drained and sliced

½ cup green olives

1 pkg. taco seasoning mix

1 pkg. ranch dressing mix

Brown the ground beef and onions in a large skillet; drain; and put into a slow cooker.

Add the remaining ingredients.

Cook in slow cooker on low for five hours or simmer over low heat on the stove for one hour.

To serve, place a few corn chips in bowl and ladle soup over them.

Top with sour cream, cheddar cheese or green onions.

Orange “Pushup” Dessert

Jane Shaw

1 angel food cake

2 cups Mandarin oranges, drained

6 oz. pkg. orange Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

1 pint orange sherbet

12 oz. Cool Whip

Tear cake into pieces and put in a 13 x 9 inch glass dish.

Place Mandarin oranges on top of the cake, and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix Jell-O with boiling water.

Add sherbet and mix.

Put in refrigerator until syrupy, about seven minutes.

Whip until frothy.

Add Cool Whip and blend well.

Pour over cake and oranges.

Use knife to separate cake so Jell-O reaches bottom of dish.

Make sure all cake pieces have been covered or coated.

Cover dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight.