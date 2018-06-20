Students from Marlinton Grade School are seated for a photograph on the steps at the Marlinton Methodist Church on Ninth Street. Standing in front on the right is the Principal, J. Z. “Zach” Johnson. Please contact Preserving Pocahontas if you can identify any students or the man in uniform. Preserving Pocahontas Archives, ID: PHP002951

