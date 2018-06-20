According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held and action taken June 13 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

The court denied defense counsel’s motion for severance of charges in the case the State vs Anna Faye Sheets, 50, of Marlinton. A pre-trial conference is set for June 28.

A motions hearing was held in the case the State vs Thomas Harry Sayre, 46, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel advised the court that the school system no longer has video of “the scene” because of erasure. Defense counsel asked for dismissal of the matter, but the court will defer its ruling to allow defense time to determine where the cameras are located in the school. The matter was adjourned until July 12 when a non-jury trial is scheduled. Sayre is charged with assault on school employees X 3.

A capias was issued for Jennifer Fay Lambert, 30, of Mill Creek, for failure to appear for her sentencing and disposition hearing.

Dustin D. Morrison, 23, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the felony offense of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance. The court accepted the plea. The state asked that two misdemeanor charges be dismissed. The matter was referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation. Morrison remains on current bond.

The state advised the court that Burt William Harmon, 21, of Hillsboro, has completed the requirements in the diversion agreement set forth in October 2016, with the exception of payment of court costs in the amount of $339.

The state asked for a continuance in its case against William White Williams 71, of Mountain City, Tennessee. A pre-trial conference is set for July 25. Non-jury trial is rescheduled to August 9.