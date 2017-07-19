1914

Marlinton PresbyterianLadies Aid Society

Nasturtium Sandwiches

Mrs. A. S. Rachal

1 dozen nasturtium blossoms

2 Tbsp. Mayonnaise dressing

Delicate white bread

Spread bread with mayonnaise and place each blossom overlapping the next halfway, to give substance to the filling.

Green Pepper Sandwiches

Mrs. Ethel Hiatt

Large sweet bell peppers

Well-seasoned mayonnaise

1 tsp. onion juice

Dry crisp lettuce

Thin slices of buttered bread

Remove seeds from peppers and chop fine.

Mix with mayonnaise and onion juice.

Spread on lettuce leaves and put between buttered bread.

Fruit Sandwiches

Mrs. Norman Price

Chopped almonds, apples and figs

Chop very small and spread between thin slices of graham or white bread.