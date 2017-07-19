Curtis Grey Dunbrack, age 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Mercer Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Bluefield.

Born February 25, 1930, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Burgess and Della Deshong Dunbrack.

Curtis was a coal miner for Console Energy, and a member of the UMWA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jack Dunbrack; a son, Curtis G. Dunbrack, Jr.; son-in-law, Camillo Faraone; and nine brothers and sisters.

He is survived by a daughter, Helen Faraone, of Hockessin, Delaware; a son, Russell Dunbrack, and wife, Teresa, of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Alice Farone, and husband, Matthew Butler, Cindy Hurlock, and husband, Brad, Jessica Burdette, and husband, Mark, and Curtis R. Dunbrack; and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held July 16 at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WVMR, 9836 Browns Creek Road, Dunmore, WV 24934.

