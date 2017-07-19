Thursday, July 20, 1967

From Vietnam

Just a line to say I have received your paper. I know now I will get it every week.

I would like to thank you for sending the paper so many miles to me. It is a wonderful paper and somehow, even a week old, it brings home just a little closer.

Many of my GI friends read it. Even guys from places like New York, Iowa and Illinois, enjoy it.

Thank you so much, and all I can say is keep them coming.

Sincerely yours,

P.F.C. David G. Irvine

Good Samaritan

We had a call from Mr. and Mrs. John Haydon, of Monterey, who wanted to express their thanks to Willis B. Smith for his help July 7.

The Haydons live on Jack Mountain and a friend had parked his car above their home; their son and daughter, 5 and 3 1/2, went from the back yard, got in the car and released the lever. The boy got out but the little girl went with the car down the hill, lodging precariously against the fence. Smith was coming from Staunton direction. He jumped out and got the little girl. The mother, thinking the children were in the yard, fainted when Smith carried the little girl, who was more scared than hurt, to the house.

Pioneer Days

The estimate of the crowd in town on Saturday varies with everyone you ask and runs from 3,000 up, but everyone agrees it was about the biggest crowd we have had. It was reminiscent of County Fair days.

About 1,200 people registered at the Museum and, of course, many did not sign. Eight hundred and nine people rode the stage and surrey through the river. It was bumpy, but fun.

The parade had about 65 entries, with beautiful horses, covered wagons, buggies, Indians, a riverboat, individuals dressed in pioneer clothes. The Anthony Creek Job Corps drill team led the parade…

Somebody estimated low and the delicious ham and biscuits were gone by the time the parade was over. One man ate 15.

Rifle shots rang out on the river bottom throughout the afternoon. Over a hundred shots were entered in the contest and Joel Callison, of Beard, emerged as the Pocahontas County Champion, winning the $75 prize offered by S. B. Wallace and Company. John Patrick, of Bridgeport, who has won several titles, won second prize money of $50, also given by S. B. Wallace. Callison shot a rifle owned by Kathy Neighbors, and made by Arden Friel, our expert gun craftsman, of Clover Lick. The gun is on display at the Civil War Museum in Cass. Mr. Neighbors and Mr. Friel, assisted by Ranger Vearl Haynes, supervised the shooting match.

Thanks

Johnnie B. Hill, President of the Pocahontas Historical Society, and Robert S. Jacobson, co-chairman of the Pioneer Days Committee, want to express the appreciation of the Society and the Committee to the people, clubs, civic organizations and businesses of Pocahontas County for the interest, support and help that made the first Pioneer Days a success. It was a lot of hard work but it is hoped the general enjoyment of the activities was worth the effort, and the financial aid will be a boon to the Museum.

Snake

Joe McNeel killed a snake last Monday in the driveway of Mrs. R. H. Auldridge. The snake was striking at him and he killed it by stomping on it – he had high boots. Everyone agrees it was a copperhead – head and coloring bore this out – but the tail was pointed. Poisonous snakes are supposed to have blunt tails. It was going straight through the grass, which he says all poisonous snakes do.

Forest Service

The Marlinton Ranger District of the Monongahela National Forest announces the completion of Bird Run Campground… You are invited to visit this area which is not only suitable for camping, but also an ideal picnic area.

The Campground derives its name from its location near the mouth of Bird Run, which is a tributary of Knapps Creek. These watersheds are important water sources for the Town of Marlinton; therefore, care was taken in campground construction to maintain water quality. The campground is situated on a 15-acre tract in a stand of white pine and mixed hardwoods adjacent to West Virginia State Route No. 4, approximately one and one-half miles northeast of Frost. Facilities are ample, but simple, to retain a natural atmosphere…

DEATHS

Henry McClure, 69, a farmer and member of Central Union Church. Burial in Poage Lane Cemetery.

Lee W. Kramer, 53, of Marlinton; born at Linwood, a son of Laura Catherine Rose Kramer, of Mill Point, and the late John Will Kramer. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Miss Lucy Catherine Moomau, 82, of Green Bank; born at Green Bank, a daughter of the late James and Nannie Jane Arbogast Moomau. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Emma Darcus Lacy, 76, of Seebert; born at Edray, a daughter of the late Lewis and Charlotte Jane Wheeler. Burial in the Pleasant Green Cemetery.