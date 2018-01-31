The Pocahontas County High School Boys Varsity Basketball team keeps racking up the wins this season.

The team hosted the Richwood Lumberjacks in Dunmore January 23, winning that game 93 – 59.

The Warriors took on St. Mary’s at home in West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament [HIT] play January 26 and finished with an impressive 89-44 win.

They met the Lumberjacks on that team’s home court January 27 and the 71 – 60 win brought the Warriors’ record to 13-1.

For the third time in a week, the Warriors and Lumberjacks met Monday night, this time on the floor in the Big Atlantic Tournament at the Raleigh County Convention Center in Beckley, where the Warriors again came out on top by a score of 68 – 46.

Logan Dilley and Jarret Taylor each contributed 19 points to the board, followed close behind by Briar Wilfong with 16.

At the end of that game, the Warriors record stands at 14 – 1.

They will take on Valley – Fayette in championship play in Beckley Tuesday night. Valley is undefeated and is ranked #2 in the state. PCHS is ranked #6 in Single A.

Head Coach Tim McClung and Assistant Cory McNabb are rightfully proud of this team.

“Our boys played really hard,” McClung said. “They had a big weekend, and we had a tremendous crowd.”

The Warriors will face East Hardy at home Friday night, February 2

Boys and Girls teams will play Midland Trail at home Saturday, February 3, in HIT play. The Girls’ game will begin at 2 p.m. and the Boys will play at 4 p.m. This will be the Senior Night game.