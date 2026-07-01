Shirley Ann Gallaher Dearing, 78, of Martinsburg, passed away Monday, January 19, 2026, surrounded by her daughter and friends.

Born April 17, 1947, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late William A. Gallaher (1920 – 1994) and Opal P. Friel (1911 – 1996).

Shirley graduated Valedictorian of Marlinton High School – Class of 1964 and continued her commitment to education with a career of 37.5 years as an algebra teacher in Martinsburg.

Shirley loved her family and friends and always enjoyed playing games. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Lori Sage, of Leesburg, Virginia, and found great pleasure beating her at the game, Trouble, a game they enjoyed together.

Shirley was also a devoted “dog mom” who found joy and comfort in caring for her rescued fur babies over the years. Above all, Shirley was a Christian, believed in God, and knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her final resting place is the arms of her Father in Heaven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Lee Gallaher Shafer; and nephew, William (Billy) Shafer, Jr.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Central Union United Methodist Church, 2535 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m.

A reception will be held at 11 a.m. in the Central Union Community Center.

Interment will be in Fair-view Cemetery on Fairview Road, Marlinton.