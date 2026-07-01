Thursday, July 4, 1951

Here it is, the Fourth of July again. The word in season is for us to raise our heads to take notice that, for the third time in our generation, the Heaven-sent Freedom which blesses our America is threatened. Our revolutionary forefathers began it by putting the crimp at great cost in the false doctrine of the divine right of kings to rule. They played their part well. However, it is required of each generation that its contribution to the cause of human liberty go deeper than mere lip service.

The encouraging word is that America appears to be realizing from the lessons of the First World War and the Second World War and the threat of a Third World War that “eternal vigilance is the price of Liberty.” And that, while differing as to details, our country is united as never before for Freedom for the whole world.

Many of us are a bit hazy as to the source from whence comes our assurance of the blessings of Liberty. A former generation acted on the idea that a program of general education would enlighten people so they would put an end to war.

Three years before London was bombed in the First World War, I read a convincing piece in a national magazine to the effect that world commercial interest would not countenance the waste and destruction of war. For instance, German bombs would not destroy New York, there was too great investment of good German money in the stocks and bonds which built the great skyscrapers, industries and what not. Business was international and big business would influence blind war mongers to keep the peace. The children of light still appear all too hazy as “to whence cometh our strength.” The children of darkness, who would enslave the world, are vividly clear in the realization of the force their gates shall not prevail against. Hitler, the fallen fiend, was plain spoken – destroy the Christian church as the guardian of the people here and hereafter. The Demon of Communism, as first step toward enslaving the world, systematically set about to destroy the Church.

So, in spite of politics in high places at a new low ebb; in spite of the humbling revelation of organized crime, vice and corruption of a nationwide scale – gambling, dope and liquor – this is really and truly the best of all the Fourths of July.

It is the most hopeful because we have begun to realize our insufficiency. …

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lynn McLaughlin, of Dunmore, a son, David Lynn, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Beale, of Marlinton, a daughter, Sally Faye.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Phil Nelson, of Cass, a daughter, Barbara Jean

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gene Stanley, of Beard, a son.

DEATHS

Albert S. Overholt, aged 85, of Marlinton; funeral service from the home with burial in Mt. View Cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Reuben E. and Phoebe McNeill Overholt. Thus, is noted the passing of a good man and a leading citizen of our county and town. Prior to his retirement a few years since, he was a successful merchant. Before that he was deputy postmaster and postmaster of Marlinton. As a young man, he had been a teacher in the schools of Pocahontas.

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Miss Cora Cloonan, aged 70 years, died at her home at Mill Point Sunday morning. On Tuesday morning, the service was held from the home; interment was in McNeel Cemetery.

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Thurmond Wallace Gibson, aged 34 years, of Riverside, died Sunday from injuries received in a fall from a cherry tree. On Tuesday afternoon, the body was laid in the Gibson Cemetery, the service being held from Mary’s Chapel.

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Mrs. Mary Agnes Pritt, aged 76 years, wife of John W. Pritt, died at her home on Droop Mountain, Friday. On Monday afternoon, the service was conducted from the residence with burial in the Cutlip cemetery.

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John Harmon Lantz, aged 78 years, of Knapps Creek, died Sunday; funeral service was conducted Tuesday from the home with burial in Mt. View Cemetery. The deceased was a son of the late Martin and Elizabeth Harper Lantz.