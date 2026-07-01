Thursday, July 1, 1926

Sheriff W. H. Barlow and officers Hamrick and Butler assisted by State and Federal and officers from Webster county made a clean-up of the Williams River country last week. They found a moonshine operation and destroyed it and a lot of mash. Roy Bell and Amos Tanner were arrested. Tanner was fined $100 and sent to the Lewisburg jail for two months. Bell was held for the federal grand jury under bond for $2,000. Four fresh deer hides were found at Bell’s place, and he was tried before Squire Smith on a charge of violating the game law. He was fined $100 and costs. He gave notice that he would appeal his case.

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C. E. Dennison, A. W. Hill, Omer Michael, James Biggs, Val Fortune, Perry Boggs, Raymond Wiley and Calvin W. Price were over to Lobelia last Saturday night to visit the Odd Fellows Lodge at that place. At the recent election, the Lobelia Lodge elected Mr. Hollandsworth Noble Grand and A. W. Hill Vice Grand for the ensuing term. A contribution of $660 was made by this lodge to the endowment fund of the Odd Fellows Home for the aged and the orphans at Elkins.

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The town of Cass has bought the steel cells of the old jail. Town Sergeant Cochran with a force of men was here several days taking the cages down and loading them in a car.

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O. O. Nutter, superintendent of the forest patrolmen of this district was here last week completing the lookout station on Beaver Lick Mountain. This station is set on White Rock, above the Red Oak Hole and the Rich Patch. The trail leading up to it leaves the road at Beaver Creek cemetery. The altitude is 3,700 feet. The tower is of steel and is 30 feet high. As the White Rock is higher than the trees, a wonderful view is commanded even over the Alleghenies for miles around. J. W. Crigger is the watchman on this tower.

TROOPER KILLED

State Trooper James L. Lowe was killed in a pitched battle with moonshiners near Richwood last Saturday. He was one of a party of Federal, State and county officers who were locking up law breakers in Pocahontas, Webster and Nicholas counties last week. It seems that the officers had railed a moonshine outfit near Richwood and as they were returning to the town, they were fired upon by the moonshiners. There was a regular battle. Lowe was so badly wounded that he died in a few hours. Officers Ken-ny Cox and State Trooper Dick, and a boy named Zobert Cunningham, age 11 years, were desperately wounded. Tom and Jack Spence of the attacking party were also wounded.

Lowe was 39 years old. His home is at Scarbro. His sister is Mrs. J. E. Hall who lives at Durbin.

From UNCLE JOE

LITTLE BY LITTLE

One step and then another, and the longest walk is end-ed; one stitch and then another and the widest rent is mended; one brick upon another and the highest wall is made; one flake and then another and the deepest snow is laid.

Then do not frown and murmur at the work you have to do, or say such a mighty task you never can get through; but just endeavor day by day another point to gain, and soon the mountain that you feared will prove to be a plain.

DIED

Mrs. Jacob Webster died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Clarence Tyree, near Buckeye Monday afternoon. Her age was about 61 years. She is survived by her husband and two children, Harry Cochran and Mrs. Clarence Tyree. Her maiden name was Alderman. She was first married to the late James Cochran, near Mill Point.