ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, August 31, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14903

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM LEE BROWNING

EXECUTRIX: Kimberly Browning Clark

6312 Potomac Highlands Trl.

Green Bank, WV 24944

ESTATE NUMBER: 14906

ESTATE OF: TROY LEON WALKER

ADMINISTRATOR: James Walker

6754 Huntersville Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

ESTATE NUMBER: 14908

ESTATE OF: JOHN JOSEPH WILSON III

EXECUTRIX: Cindy L. Wilson

6485 Browns Creek Road

Dunmore,WV 24934

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 29, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/2/2c

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

TROY LEON WALKER, DECEASED

Attn: CODY MOORE

Notice is hereby given that the following estate has been opened for probate in the POCAHONTAS COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE at 900C TENTH AVENUE, MARLINTON, WV 24954‑1333.

If you are an heir of this estate or have an address for Cody Moore, please contact James Walker or the County Clerk of Pocahontas County.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14906

ESTATE NAME: TROY LEON WALKER

ADMINISTRATOR: JAMES WALKER

6754 Huntersville Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 25, 2026. Melissa L Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/2/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, June 25, 2026

ESTATE NAME: DOROTHY CAROLYN LANE

3812 Forrest Gate Drive

Winston/Salem, NC 27103

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Rhonda Lynn Conley

285 Deer Path Lane

Lexington, NC 27295

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Rocky Kevin Galford

2317 Doug Ford Dr.

El Paso, TX 79935

Subscribed and sworn to before me on June 18, 2026

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

6/25/2c