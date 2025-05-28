Shirley Lou Biller, 85, a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Westminster, Maryland.

Born July 9, 1939, in Petersburg, she was a daughter of the late Sampson “Buzzy” and Gladys Goldizen.

Shirley lived a life filled with love, faith and dedication.

Shirley worked as a cosmetologist in Pikesville, Maryland, for 53 years, serving her clients with both skill and compassion. Her work was more than a profession – it was a way for her to connect with people, share moments of kindness, and brighten the lives of those she touched.

In addition to her career, Shirley was a dedicated and active member of the Harvest Church of God for more than 40 years. She found great comfort and joy in her faith and in the fellowship of her church community.

A woman of great warmth, strength and kindness, Shirley’s legacy lives on in the many lives she impacted. She will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family, her generosity of spirit, and her devotion to God. Her memory will forever be cherished by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Goldizen and Linda Barlow; brothers, Donald Goldizen, Robert “Bobby” Goldizen and Larry Goldizen; nephew, Randy Barlow; and niece, Leslie Goldizen, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Dale Biller; son, Kevin Barlow, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Madison Barlow; cherished nephews, Burton Barlow and Kevin Barlow, Sr., whom she lovingly helped raised, along with their late brother, Randy, after the passing of her sister, Linda; and brothers, James Goldizen, Rev. Fred Goldizen, Jack Gold-izen and Paul Goldizen.

The family will receive friends at Marlinton Church of God Friday, May 30, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at the church Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 1 p.m., with her pastor, Reverend Darrin Pendley, officiating.

Interment will follow at Cochran Cemetery.

Flowers can be sent to Marlinton Church of God at 114 Beard Lane, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com