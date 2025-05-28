ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 21, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14718

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN FORD HAMMONS

ADMINISTRATOR: Alfred A. Hammons

1253 Thomastown Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-1476

ESTATE NUMBER: 14750

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM REXFORD SHELTON

EXECUTRIX: Kyleen Shelton

94 Hidden Valley Road

Morgantown, WV 26501-7722

ESTATE NUMBER: 14759

ESTATE OF: PAUL WALLACE BREEDEN

ACMINISTRATRIX: Kelly Nave

24734 Hazelwood Lane

Rappahannock Academy, VA 22538-2013

ESTATE NUMBER: 14762

ESTATE OF: JOHNNY FERGUSON HILL, SR.

EXECUTOR: Johnny F. Hill II

9396 Kemper Grove Lane

Loveland, OH 45140-8932

ESTATE NUMBER: 14777

ESTATE OF: BRENDA M. CASSELL

ADMINISTRATOR: Andrew Cassell

P. O. Box 24

Green Bank, WV 24944-0024

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 16, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/22/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public meeting on June 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2026 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds Program. A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2026 Priority List.

The meeting will take place in person at the WV DEP’s Headquarters in Charleston, WV. An option to attend remotely or call-in is below.

A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2026 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing, or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.

Contact:

Katheryn Emery

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water & Waste Management

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

(304) 926-0499 Ext. 43830

Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov

Google Meeting information

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/yzc-duqu-poo

Dial in number: ‪(US) 1-208-696-4303

PIN: 860 396 880#

5/22/2c

Pocahontas County Emergency Planning Committee

Notice of Public Availability

Section 324 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act, also known as SARA Title III, and WV Code §15-5A-7(d)(5) requires public notice at least once annually in a local newspaper that the County’s emergency response plan is available for review, as are those material safety data sheets, emergency response, first aid, and medical treatment procedures, inventory forms and follow-up emergency notices which have been submitted to the committee. Members of the public who wish to review any such plan, sheet, form or follow-up notice may do so during normal business hours by contacting Pocahontas County Emergency Management at 304-799-3985.

5/29/1c

NOTICE OF THIRD AND FINAL READING

GARBAGE ORDINANCE

The Marlinton Town Council will hold the third and final reading of changes to the Garbage Ordinance concerning monthly billing on Monday, June 9, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Marlinton Municipal Building Auditorium.

The proposed ordinance changes are available to the public at the Town Hall Office, Marlinton Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Interested parties may appear at the meeting to be heard with respect to the proposed changes.

Mary K. Clendenen

Recorder, Town of Marlinton

5/29/1c