Thursday, May 24, 1900

We cannot conceive what has become of all the saw-mills in the country. It is practically impossible to buy lumber for quick delivery in Marlinton and our building boom has been greatly hindered by this state of affairs.

The Parlor Millinery Co. has now a first-class dressmaker from the city. All ladies wishing a dress made first class and up to date will do well to call and see Miss Emma Rowers, from Armstrong & Cater, Baltimore, Md.

The fine large grey that Ed Rutlege drives to the Jerico quarry is a horse with a past. Three or four years since, he kicked a buggy to pieces and killed an aged lady, Mrs. Fitzgerald, near Ronceverte.

A deed has been recorded from John T. McGraw and others to the Gauley Company for the one-half undivided interest in 6,123 acres on Williams River. This gives the Gauley company the ownership of the Penick, Slaughter and John A. McNeel tract.

May 10, John Williams, once a supervisor of Greenbrier County, was found dead on Droop Mountain near the Pocahontas line, aged about 65 years. His ailment is thought to have been heart disease and when stricken, he fell from his horse.

THE GREAT WALL OF CHINA

It would seem from the account of this extraordinary work that there was a time when the Chinese possessed a most remarkable persistence and were masters of what is even now one of the greatest wonders in existence.

The great wall was recently featured by Mr. Unthank, an American engineer engaged on a survey for a Chinese railway. His measurement gave the height as eighteen feet. Every “few hundred yards there is a tower twenty-five feet high.” … Mr. Unthank brought with him a brick from the wall which is supposed to have been made 200 years B. C. In building this immense stone fence to keep out the Tartars, the builders never attempted to avoid mountains or chasms to save labor or expense. For 1,300 miles, the wall goes over plains and mountains, and very foot of the foundation is of solid granite, and the rest of the structure solid masonry. In some places, the wall is built smooth up against a bank or crosses a precipice where there is a sheer descent of 1,000 feet. …To calculate time of building or cost of this wall is beyond human skill. So far as magnitude of the work is concerned, it surpasses everything in ancient or modern times of which there is any trace. The Pyramids of Egypt are nothing compared with it…

BURNED TO DEATH

What was probably the most shocking accident ever occurring in our county, occurred near Buckeye May 15.

Josie Francis Dorman, the little daughter of M. Dorman, who attends McClintic’s mill, was kindling a fire in the stove preparing to get supper. In some way, a large can of kerosene became ignited and enveloped her in flames. No assistance was nearer than the mill where her father was at work.

She ran toward the mill and was met by her father who extinguished the flames, after being frightfully burned himself. In the meantime, the building was set on fire by the burning kerosene and was only saved by the efforts of some men who happened to be working near. A Physician, who fortunately passed by at this time, was called in and everything possible was done to relieve the child but, despite all efforts, she died the following morning at 4 o’clock, aged 11 years, three months and 18 days.

She was buried at 11 o’clock on Thursday at Bethel church.

If the sympathy of a host of friends would sooth the distress of the grief-stricken family, their sorrow would be short lived, but death is a thing for which earth has no consolation, save the knowledge that we can have no sorrow too great for heaven to heal.

She was loved by all who knew her and is mourned by her youthful playmates and older friends.

Thou art gone, little Josie,

Child of our love;

From earth’s fairy strand

To bright mansions above. – A Friend

ADVERTISEMENT LIVERY STABLE

A new Livery Stable has been opened in

MARLINTON, W. VA.

Headquarters in big barn opposite the courthouse.

Good teams furnished at reasonable rates.

G. W. MANN, Propr.

Frank Anderson, Mgr.