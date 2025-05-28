Thursday, May 28, 1925

Every garden in Pocahontas County was all dolled-up Monday night. Freezable plants were covered with hats, caps, bathing suits, sweaters, pants, underclothes, blankets, rugs, overcoats, carpets, coverlids, aprons, papers, buckets, scarves, neck pieces, shawls, socks, boxes, cans, fruit jars, crocks, and whatnots. All day Monday the thermometer did not go above 50 degrees, with a north wind blowing. Toward night, it got colder and colder, and the weather forecast said heavy to killing frost for this section. Everybody got busy covering up things, and the gardens certainly did present a curious appearance. At dark, the air was cold enough to make a fire feel comfortable. The government thermometer registered 34 degrees, but by 10 o’clock the wind had changed, and the temperature was back to around 40. All spring long, the older folks have been warning the people to look out for a killing frost on the morning of May 26. They had noted a fog on the morning of February 26. This month has been remarkable for its weather extremes. Sunday afternoon the temperature dropped 20 degrees in an hour, from 80 to 60, but Wednesday morning wound up many a ball of yarn as far as garden truck was concerned. There was a regular black freeze. The thermometer registered 26 degrees

NEW BANK

The Banking Commissioner has approved the application of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Marlinton, and the charter was issued on the 21st of May. The incorporators are Fred Allen, H. Kelmenson, F. M. Sydnor, W C. Householder, J. E. Buckley and G. S. Callison.

ON TO CHARLESTON

On Saturday and Monday there were six men before Captain A. E. Smith, sitting as United States commissioner, charged with violation of the prohibition laws. All waved examinations and were held under bond for appearance before the Federal grand jury. Not one was able to furnish bail, and all were committed to the Kanawha county jail.

Floyd Moats, of Cass, charged with possession of moonshine, bail $1,000, Lee Cave and Albert Kitzmiller, of Wildell, interests in moonshine still, bail, $2,000.

ANOTHER TROUT

In Williams River, fishermen report catching a curious kind of trout. It is neither rainbow nor the native brook. In appearances, it is not unlike the latter, and it had scales, like the former. Talking around, I found that the State game and fish commission last year made experimental plantings of Locklavan trout in Williams River and a number of other streams of West Virginia.

Lock Laven is a lake in Scotland, and it is wonderful for the fine trout fishing. The lake is about ten miles in circumference, and one of the four islands is a castle in which Mary Queen of Scots was held a prisoner for about a year, some time since.

The Locklaven trout is a distinct species, and the ones now being taken on Williams River are a year old, and are considerably larger than the native yearling trout which are from four to seven inches.

Years ago, a native of Glasgow, Scotland, used to come to Pocahontas on an annual trout fishing pilgrimage. I believe pilgrimage is the correct word to use in referring to these trips too. The mountains, the streams, the fish and the people reminded him of his native land. … A favorite story of the fisher was the earnestness of the petition that a good old Scotch elder always incorporated in his public prayer, that he might have a Ben Navis of snuff and a Lock Laven of whiskey.

MARRIED

Veo P. Hannah and Miss Mamie Tyler, May 21, 1925.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Poage, at Beard, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ellett Hannah, at Campbelltown, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Buchanan, at Huntersville, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Omar Michael, of Marlinton, a son.

OBITUARIES

Mrs. Elizabeth Luena Harper Moore, 87, widow of the late Rev. James E. Moore, died at the home of her son, Lee Moore, at Millpoint, Sunday, May 24. Burial at the McNeel Graveyard Tuesday afternoon, the service being conducted by her pastor from the Hillsboro Methodist Church.

– – –

Word has come of the death of J. Marvin Gillispie at his home at White Sulphur Springs May 23, 1925. Many persons will remember Mr. Gillispie as he worked for a number of years with the Pocahontas Supply Company at Cass.

– – –

Mrs. Willie Dilley died at her home near Dilleys Mill, May 22, 1925. Her age was about 40 years. She was a daughter of the late Squire and Mrs. G. S. Weiford, of near Edray. Funeral service Sunday morning, with burial in the Dilley graveyard.

– – –

Mrs. Willie Alderman, wife of B. W. Alderman, died at her home on North Fork, Wednesday morning, May 6, 1925, at 10 o’clock, aged 40 years. She had been ill for several months of tuberculosis. She leaves her husband and five children, Lonnie, Elick, Raymond, Dallas and Mabel, her little son, Carl, having preceded her.

Farewell, she is sleeping, free from all pain,

Oh, wake not her sweet spirit to suffer again;

She is resting so sweetly, Oh, let her rest on.

Her sickness is ended, her troubles all gone,

For God, in his mercy sent down from above

An angel who whispered a message of love.