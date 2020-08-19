Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, August 23, 1945

JAPAN SURRENDERS

As of Tuesday, August 14, 1945, Japan accepted the terms of unconditional surrender as laid down by the Allies. General MacArthur very properly was named to receive the formal surrender. He hurried the Japanese representatives to Manila for to have his aides give them instructions as to procedure at Tokyo along about September 1.

The atom bomb, along with the coming in of Russia, broke Japans’ resistance and, that, right suddenly.

Praise God from Whom all Blessings flow.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

With the 14th Anti-Air Craft Command on Leyte: Sergeant Charles Wolfe, of Cass, is among the first to return to the United States from this theatre of war under the new army point system.

Sergeant Wolfe was inducted at Huntington on 18 November 1941, and was assigned to a coast artillery unit with which he came to the South West Pacific in February of 1942. In Australia, he was transferred to an anti-aircraft searchlight battalion, which was active in the defense of the west and east coasts successively.

In the spring of 1942, the unit moved to New Guinea, where it remained several months defending air strips and harbor facilities. On their way to participate in the reoccupation of the Philippines, their ship was torpedoed and sunk. No loss of life was suffered, but their equipment was lost with the vessel. When new equipment was obtained, they joined the base-wide defense of the island on which they landed.

Sergeant Wolfe was a searchlight section chief and has contributed greatly to the many successful achievements of his organization. He is entitled to six overseas bars, each denoting six months of foreign service…

He is the son of L. R. Wolfe, of Cass, who has one other son in the service, Private Buddy Wolfe, U. S. Army, infantry.

– – –

Sgt. Loran S. Jordan, 39, of Greenbank, has reported to the AAF Redistribution Station in Greensboro, N. C. where he is going through a military processing procedure before being assigned to duty in the United States…

In July of this year, Sgt. Jordan returned from 21 months’ service overseas, with the 12th Air Force in North Africa and Italy, and since February 1944 with the 10th Air Force in the India-Burma Sector. A member of a medical unit, Sgt. Jordan participated in 92 medical rescue missions, flying in a B-25 Mitchell bomber from bases in India, to bring aid to crews of AAF planes forced down in the desolate or jungle-covered regions.

The Soldier’s Medal was awarded to Sgt. Jordan for his heroism in rescuing two injured fellow crewmen from the flaming wreckage of a B25 in which Sgt. Jordan was a passenger when the plane crashed at his base while returning from a mission..

Twice Sgt. Jordan parachuted to earth, laden with medical supplies, to help give treatment when nearby places could not be found to land the rescue plane…

– – –

T-Sergeant Clyde W. Wooddell of the United States Air Force, returned to the air base at Victorville, California, Monday, after a two weeks’ furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Wooddell, at Greenbank. During Sergeant Wooddell’s two years’ service in the South Pacific, he looked forward to the time when he could again enjoy a day of fishing on the Greenbrier. Last Saturday he, with his parents, his grandfather, Henry Wooddell, James and Mary Margaret Wooddell, Peggy Vanosdale and Francis Grey Conrad, spent the day, fishing on the Greenbrier.

– – –

Gilbert Junior Sheets, 18, seaman second class, USNR, of Greenbank, is at the Naval Training Station, Norfolk, VA., training for duties aboard a new destroyer of the Atlantic Fleet… He is the son of Mrs. Ollie R. Ervin, of Greenbank. A brother, Charles T., 23, is a chief aviation machinist’s mate, in the Navy.

– – –

Ray Warren is home from the Army, after many months in various parts of Europe. He is one of three sons of Mr. and Mrs. P. M. Warren, of Buckeye, who saw foreign service in this war.

– – –

Dock J. Gibson, seaman first class, USN, of Marlinton, has reported in at the U. S. Naval Armed Guard Center, Treasure Island, San Francisco, after spending 12 months as a member of a gun crew aboard a merchant ship.

FIELD NOTES

A big old gray wolf was seen crossing the road near Poage Lane church last Friday morning by Ed Sharp, of Cloverlick. The wolf came from the timberland on the east side of the road, crossed in front of Mr. Sharp’s truck, stopped to look at the man and then disappeared toward Cloverlick Mountain.

The dog-like animal stood about 30 inches high at the shoulders, was grey in color and had a bushy tail. Mr. Sharp checked with detailed descriptions of a timber wolf, and then pronounced what he had seen to be a wolf. For some time, people of the neighborhood have been losing poultry.

A few years ago a timber wolf was killed in Bath County, some twenty-five miles to the east. A few years back a large coyote was killed on Elk River, some ten miles to the west from where this wolf was seen.

– – –

Mrs. E. H. Patterson found a big blacksnake in her garden on Lower Camden Avenue. She dispatched the snake with a hoe. It measured five feet, five inches.

BROOKS ARBORETUM

In Watoga State Park to Become Great Outdoor Laboratory

A 400-acre outdoor laboratory where science students from the state’s educational institutions may go for periods of study, for which they will receive credit, is envisioned by officials through cooperation, to this end, of the West Virginia Academy of Science and the Conservation Commission.

Such a laboratory in its initial form already has been established as the Fred E. Brooks Memorial Arboretum in Watoga State Park. This memorial, created about a decade ago by the Academy of Science and the Conservation Commission to honor the memory of one of the state’s outstanding naturalists includes approximately 400 acres within the park. Trees and other plants of many species already are growing there. All of these are native to the state…

BIRTH

Born to Lieut. and Mrs. Raymond O’Donnell, of Cumberland, Maryland, a son, named Larry Edward. Mrs. O’Donnell was the former Miss Twila Calhoun of Boyer.

DEATHS

Frank K. Johnston, aged 53, died Saturday morning, August 18, 1945, of a heart attack at his home in Hillsboro. He had just returned from a fishing trip and appeared in unusual good health… For twenty years, Mr. Johnston had been principal of Hillsboro High School, and so occupied a prominent place in the affairs of the county…

– – –

Miss Flora C. Moomau, died at an advanced age at her home in Greenbank, on Thursday, August 16, 1945. On Sunday afternoon her body was buried in the family plot in the Arbovale Cemetery, the funeral being held from old Liberty church…

The deceased was a daughter of the late Dr. James P. and Nannie Arbogast Moomau…

– – –

Guy Greathouse, aged 52 years, of Frank, died on Saturday, August 12, in the Ronceverte Hospital. Funeral services were held from the home on Tuesday…