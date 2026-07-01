Thursday, July 1, 1976

JULY 4th

The Honorable Harley Staggers will speak at the Fourth of July Bicentennial Celebration Sunday afternoon in Marlinton. Mr. Staggers has been our represen- tative in Congress for the past 27 years.

The celebration in Marlinton of the 200th Anniversary of the Independence of our Country will start at 1 p.m. on the porch of the First National Bank Building. Th PCHS band will play from. 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Following the program, everyone is invited to have birthday cake and watermelon. It has been a long time since we had an old-fashioned Fourth celebration. Please join us. We don’t have 200th birthdays often.

DURBIN BICENTENNIAL

The Bicentennial Celebration in Durbin is the lead event for the Pocahontas County Bicentennial week.

A day of activity is planned with the food booths opening at 11:30 a.m. The big parade will be at 2 p.m. followed by games, more food and homemade items to buy. There will be a community sing in the afternoon. Bring your singing voices, guitars, banjos, fiddles, spoons, etc.

MISS POCAHONTAS CANDIDATES

Karen Cauley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Cauley, of Minnehaha Springs. Sponsored by Minnehaha Extension Homemakers.

Marla Chestnut, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Murl Chestnut, of Dunmore. Sponsored by Marlinton Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Marzella Hollandsworth, daughter of Mrs. Sue Hollandsworth, of Marlinton. Sponsored by Marlinton Fire Department.

Cindy Galford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kent Galford, of Marlinton. Sponsored by Marlinton Rotary Club.

Jan Millican, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Manyan Millican, of Frank. Sponsored by Marlinton Fire Department Auxiliary.

Sharon Kellison, daughter of Mrs. Georgia Kellison, of Marlinton. Sponsored by Buckeye Extension Homemakers Club.

Karen Kellison, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kellison, of Marlinton. Sponsored by Marlinton Jaycees.

Julie Kincaid, daughter of David Kincaid and Mary Kaliszewak, of Cleveland, Ohio. Sponsored by Marlinton Lions Club.

Mary Jane Oref, daughter of Wallace and Dorothea Oref, of Green Bank. Sponsored by Marlinton Woman’s Club.

Anita Crist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold L. Crist, of Arbovale. Sponsored by Mary Rebekah Lodge.

Nathalie Dolan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James L. Dolan, of Arbovale, Sponsored by Arbovale Extension Homemakers Club.

Cheryl Dunbrack, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Dunbrack, of Marlinton. Sponsored by Edray Extension Homemakers.

Janetta Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dorman Williams, of Green Bank. Sponsored by Mt. Zion Extension Homemakers Club.

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Ernest White, Sr., will celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary July 11 with friends and relatives from 2 to 4 p.m. at their home on Douthards Creek, Minnehaha Springs. They were married July 2, 1926, at Rimel. She is the former Marjorie Rider.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wilburn Walton, of Hillsboro, a son, Jason James.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burdette, of Marlinton, a daughter, Tasha Kelly.

Born to Rev. and Mrs. Wallace Dorn, of Marlinton, a son.