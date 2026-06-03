Thursday, June 7, 1951

A PROPER STAND

At the recent meeting of the Pocahontas County Ministerial Association, great concern was expressed over the widespread wearing down of church life and the factors responsible. The association took a bold and unanimous stand in opposition to things which are obviously affecting church attendance. This applies to commercializing the Sabbath and particularly to organized, commercialized Sunday amusements such as moving pictures and baseball.

MEMORIAL

Last Wednesday Memorial Day was properly observed in Marlinton. In the forenoon, there was a goodly gathering of reverent people at the municipally owned and tax-maintained cemetery, Mountain View. The formal service was short and impressive. The Boy Scouts and Veterans organizations were in formal array. Leaders in every good cause, and ministers of the community were present for to lead worship. A short address was made by State Commander Menger, of the American Legion.

Flags marked the graves of veterans of all wars in the past 90 years. The whole area was aglow with flowers, hearty tokens of love, remembrance and respect.

In this cemetery, for nearly half a century, lies a friend of my youth, far from kith and kin and his native Yorkshire, England, I would divide the flowers from the family plot and carry a spray of flaming Azalea for the last resting place of the stranger in our midst. However, I found the grave had already been remembered by some other old-timer.

FIELD NOTES

At the farm home of Mrs. Sarah Alderman, near Neola, on Anthonys Creek, a disturbance was heard among the chickens one morning last week. A red fox had come from the nearby forest, caught a hen and started away with it. Then the little bantam rooster took over the situation.

Flying at the fox, the game little fowl beat him with wing, pecked him with beak, and clawed with spurs. In self-protection, the fox opened his mouth to bite his tormentor and so dropped the hen. By then, the family was out to witness the proceedings and the fox made off. The little red rooster crowed and spurred around and strutted his stuff generally. The hen had not been hurt to amount to anything.

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Page Friel caught the trout of the year – a 31-inch rainbow – in Greenbrier River. Weight was lumped off at 8 pounds.

FROM TEXAS

Dear Mr. Price, the article in the May 10th Times was interesting to me, for I, too, have been told about the bear killing and carrying off the child.

Last summer, while we were visiting in Pocahontas County, we spent a day with the Bobletts. After dinner, we walked around the mountain to the old Sharp place so I could see where I was born. The scene stretching out far below was so beautiful I took two color pictures of it from different angles. Mother told me that just below where we sat is where the cabin stood where the bear carried off the child. She had seen the stones from the fallen chimney. The name of the family was Gellian (sometimes pronounced Gilden.) The mother of the child was a cousin to my grandfather, through the Waddell line, who lived on the road to Marlinton not far from Marvin.

Mrs. Dorothy Slaven Cots

WEDDINGS

At high noon Sunday, May 27, 1951, at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Jackson, of Elkins, Mrs. Margaret Miller, of Frank, became the bride of Hiter Cashwell, of Marlinton.

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Burgess Oliver Dunbrack and Mrs. Nannie Blanche Higgins were united in marriage at a ceremony performed at the home of the officiating minister, Rev. R. H. Skaggs, on Lower Camden, in Marlinton, June 5, 1951.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Friel, of Clover Lick, a son, Donald Orn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Dilley, of Marlinton, a son, Kenneth Burdette.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Shannon, of Hillsboro, a daughter, Patricia Marie.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Merritt, of Marlinton, a son, Marvin Lee, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Vaughan, of Baltimore, a son, Henry Douglas.