Thursday, June 6, 1901

Depositions are being taken this week by U. S. District Attorney Scott in the case of the War claims of Paul McNeel and John W. Warwick estates. The losses are fully proved and the right to recover hinges simply upon the question of whether they belonged to the Union or Confederate side. It is to be hoped that the government will reimburse these estates for the property taken, the greater value of which was in stock cattle. Neither man was a combatant, both having arrived at an age when men were not called upon to make a decision during those four unhappy years.

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The conditions along the Greenbrier give the canoeist a chance for a pleasant outing by floating down the river and coming back on the train or vice versa. Norman Price and Miss Anna Price made a trip to Seebert, 13 miles, last week in a canvas canoe in an hour and a half and transacted some business and returned on the morning train.

MRS. NATION

Few persons have been more talked about the past few months than has Mrs. Carrie Nation, the joint smasher of Kansas.

More than 60 years since, she was a girl baby in Henry County, Indiana, reared in Clay County, Missouri, and maturely developed in Barber Country, Kansas. Her youthful marriage was with Dr. Gloyd, her second with David Nation, aged about 73 years…

In personality, she is about six feet tall and weights 173 pounds. If she were in Pocahontas, some smart young lawyer would call her Jumbo for short…

Not having any children of her own, she felt it her mission to show people how a child should be raised. For an object lesson she adopted a boy and he became known to fame as “little Willie,” It turned out he was a bad egg, and she gave him up.

A Kansas paper, The Emporia Gazette, has this interesting remark about her: “Now as to Mrs. Nation, she is crazy as a bedbug, there is no doubt about that. And she won’t stop the sale of a pint of whiskey, nor a bottle of beer by her foolish crusade. She has by her unwomanly conduct forfeited every claim to respect as a woman, and she richly deserves everything she has got and more too…”

HISTORIC CLOVER LICK FARM

Wm. R. Cole, of New York City, President of the National Cooperage Co., was here last week viewing the magnificent timber which he recently bought of C. P. Dorr.

Twenty years ago, the Clover Lick farm sold for $14,000. This year, the timber sold for that sum, and judges of timber say it is well worth it.

About a month ago, Edwin Nichols came here as purchasing agent for the company and after looking at a number of tracts of land bought the Dorr timber. A number of buyers had cast longing eyes on the timber, but there was a report abroad that Mr. Dorr would not sell the timber without the farm, and the bluegrass pastures represent so much money that timber operators were frightened away. Mr. Nichols arranged the deal a few days ago and so quickly has it been consummated that its manufacture has begun.

Clover Lick Farm has long had the reputation of being the best farm in the county, everything considered. It was located by that pioneer, Jacob Warwick, whose unerring judgment in selecting valuable land when it was all to be had for the asking is the marvel of his descendants.

Among the properties he took to are the Hevener farm, the Moore farm, Clover Lick, the Moffatt place, the Warwick Farm of Bath, and Marlin’s Bottom where Marlinton now stands. The only place he seems to have missed was in the Levels country but we are told that that magnificent section was little considered in pioneer days.

PRINTER’S CONSOLATION

By William S. Lough

Tell me, lovely sunbeams, that round my pathway play,

Is there no place on earth where printers get their pay?

A voice borne on the softening air, in sadness, “No.”

Tell me, ye fleecing storm clouds, boiling in the west,

Is there no place on earth where printers get the best?

The lightning clouds did speak in voices filled with woe,

And unshed teardrops – in thunder tones they answer, “No.”

Tell me, gentle nymphs, who bless life’s moment through,

Is there no sacred shrine where printers get their due?

A mantling blush her cheek suffused did ten-fold grace impart.

A soft responsive sign replied, “Tis found in woman’s heart.”

Tell me, angelic hosts, ye messengers of love

Shall suffering printers here below have no redress above?

The angel band replied: “To us is knowledge given.

Delinquents on the printer’s books can never enter heaven.”