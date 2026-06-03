By Katie Moore

Linwood Librarian

It’s almost summer! Ice cream, swimming holes, vacations, and in between – kids sitting at home – bored.

What if they had something fun to do?

At your local libraries, they could create priceless art, go on scavenger hunts, discover what treasures are buried in our branches’ “dig sites,” all while learning about our planet, its history and how we study our ancient flora, fauna and civilizations.

This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story” and our librarians are hard at work in their finest hardhats and cargo shorts, with ideas that would make Indiana Jones jealous.

Beginning July 6 and running through August 1, our libraries will be exploring history through Archaeology (human studies), Paleontology (ancient life), Animals and Geology (Earth studies). Each week will feature activities and books about our topic. To learn more about our local history, on July 18, participants are invited to Fort Warwick in Green Bank for a private tour of the historic archaeological site.

This summer, we challenge you to read as much as you can – adults, too! We will hold a county wide Read-A-Thon with an opportunity to raise funds for our local libraries. Top readers (most books read, not top fundraisers) will be invited on a field trip to shop for materials to be added to your branch library’s collection.

Our scheduled summer reading programming is just a bonus, the libraries make a cool reprieve any time. We encourage students to come by to beat the heat and find entertainment on their own time. In addition to the vast collections of books, magazines, movies and games, each branch will offer drop-in activities to be completed at their leisure throughout the program.

We’ll be kick-starting registration at First Friday, aptly themed “Fossilized Friday” on June 5 at Discovery Junction in Marlinton. Joining the wide variety of activities at the event. Librarians Jessica and Emily will be there with an excavation station and opportunity to sign up. You can also register for our “Unearth a Story” Summer Reading Program online or at your branch. Dig in!

We can’t wait to see what new mysteries you unearth.