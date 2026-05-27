Thursday, June 1, 1951

The word comes that Private John T. Cutlip, of Beard, has been wounded in Korea. He is the son of Richard Cutlip, of Beard.

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Of the more than 100 West Virginia soldiers, who will be at home this weekend from Korea, is Corporal Paul A. Pennington, of Cass.

GOLDEN WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. R. Howard McElwee, of Marlinton, who celebrated their 50th wedding Anniversary Tuesday, May 22, 1951, were honored with a dinner at their home by Mesdames Beulah Burns, Robert McElwee, Hubert Kershner and Jess Bostic…

Dinner was served to the following members of the family and friends: Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. McElwee and son, Garry; Mrs. Kate Moore, Mrs. Beulah Buzzard, Mrs. Hubert Kershner and daughters, Saundra and Kay; Mr. and Mrs. Charles Richardson, Mr. and Mrs. Jess Bostic, and daughter, Jeanie, Ted McElwee, Mrs. Anna Thomas and Miss Edgar Thomas.

FROM BALTIMORE

Dear Calvin;

While traveling down the road last weekend, with my wife and son in my 1950 Ford, I apparently fell asleep at the wheel. My wife woke me up and I was travelling 97 miles per hour, with a sharp turn ahead.

It threw that Ford in 2nd gear, held the gas down with one foot and the brake with the other.

Just as I thought I would make the turn, a big dog was in the road. We ended up on a 50 foot embankment, got out of the car with no damage at all to the Ford. You couldn’t drive a wheelbarrow through those trees.

The Fire Department had to saw the trees down to get us out. The only damage was one dead dog. A mystery to me.

Lyle Hultz, Jr.

IN THE SERVICE

Samuel Barlow, of the Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Barlow, of Dunmore, writes home that he recently met Lieutenant Dotty Lou McLaughlin, of the Army Air Force, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank P. McLaughlin, of Marlinton. These home children met on the Island of Guam, in the Pacific Ocean.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Faris Hamed, of Green Bank announce the marriage of their daughter, Bernice, to Clarence U. Taylor, son of the late William and Victoria Taylor, of Dunmore.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Junior W. Shearer, of Marlinton, a daughter, Zella Jane.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Carpenter, Jr., of Marlinton, a son, Ronnie Everett.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Alderman, of Hunters-ville, a son, Norman Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Otis Kelley, of Minnehaha Springs, a son, William Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Slavin, of Cass, a son, David Patterson.