Thursday, May 27, 1926

A woman, who was too economical to subscribe for her home paper sent her little son to borrow the copy taken by her neighbor. In his haste the boy ran over a four-dollar stand of bees and in 10 minutes looked like a warty summer squash. His cries reached his father, who ran to his assistance, and failing to notice a barbed wire fence, ran into it, breaking it down, cutting a handful of flesh from his anatomy and ruining a five-dollar pair of pants. The old cow took advantage of the gap in the fence and got into the cornfield and killed herself eating corn. Hearing the racket, the mother ran, upset a four-gallon churn of rich cream into a basket of kittens, drowning the whole litter. In her hurry, she dropped and broke, past all hope of mending, a $25 set of false teeth. The baby, left alone, crawled through the spilled milk and into the parlor, ruining a $20 carpet.

During the excitement, the eldest daughter ran away with the hired man, the dog broke up 11 setting hens and the calves got out and chewed off the tails of four fine shirts.

And all to save $1.50

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At the Kiwanis Club Friday night, the members were asked to tell how they made their first dollar. Half of them made it by working and the other half in trade. There were three city bred boys who got their start selling daily papers; two by picking tobacco worms; two picking rock in the Valley of Virginia farms; two by hunting, trading and trapping; two village boys by selling a popular weekly paper; and others in one way or another; down to Judge Sharp who made his first money by serving papers as a special constable at the tender age of 10. It was all most interesting. There did not appear to be any easy money in those days. The accumulation of a dollar meant work and saving for days and weeks and even months.

MINNEHAHA SPRINGS

W. H. A. Hobbs, of Miami, Florida, arrived last week to take charge of the Minnehaha Springs Hotel which he had purchased from Mrs. Maggie E. Lockridge.

The sale was consummated last December.

Mr. Hobbs is a successful businessman and a Christian gentleman, thoroughly qualified to successfully manage the valuable springs property he has acquired. He has mapped out plans to make it a permanent and beneficial development.

A short Sunday service is a feature, where good speakers will deliver addresses and hold services. As an educational centre, a teacher’s training course is on the program. In the line of industrial development, the present waste of water in Knapps Creek will be harnessed for use at the hotel and in the homes of the people in the community. The fine medicinal waters of Minnehaha Spring will be placed on sale throughout the country.

The late Dr. Lockridge realized the value of the water of Minnehaha Spring from the viewpoint of a physician. He developed the property to the extent of building a 40-room hotel and a large bathing pool and pavilion.

The hotel is on a plateau above the spring. From this vantage point, an unsurpassed view is had of the Knapps Creek Valley and the mountains surrounding it. At the foot of the plateau is the wonderful spring, almost a river, flowing daily millions of gallons of water, of a temperature around 72 degrees…

DIED

On the morning of May 15, 1926, there was laid to rest in Arbovale cemetery one of Durbin’s most respected and beloved citizens, Mrs. Carrie Rachel Sutton (nee Kerr), who was born in Dunmore August 1, 1855. She was in her 71st year. She was the widow of C. G. Sutton, and was a member of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South.

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John E. Barlow died at his home at Edray Sunday night, May 23, 1926. Burial on Tuesday afternoon at the Edray cemetery, the services being conducted from the Edray church.

Mr. Barlow was the eldest son of the late Henry Barlow. He is survived by his wife and eight children, Clarence, Fred, Charles, Henry, Page and John; Mrs. Frank Young and Miss Katie Barlow.