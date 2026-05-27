Samuel Baldwin Hannah, III of Arbovale, West Virginia.

Entered Service: April 25, 1942

Branch of Service: Army Air Corps.

Trained at San Antonio, Texas; Kelly Field, Texas; Uvalde, Texas; Randolph Field, Texas; Brooks Field, Texas.

Rank: Second Lieutenant.

At the time of his death, he was stationed at Camp Campbell, Kentucky, and went on a mission to New York with five other flyers. All were killed in a crash at Newton, New Jersey, on June 17, 1943.

He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. George P. Hannah of Arbovale, Pocahontas County. Funeral services were held there on June 22nd. He was the first casualty among Monongahela’s men in service. “LEST WE FORGET”

(Preserving Pocahontas Archives, World War II Collection; ID: PHP007747)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.