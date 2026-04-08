Thursday, April 12, 1951

CAPTAIN HARRY K. BLACKHURST

Captain Harry K. Blackhurst, aged 31 years, of the Air Service, died Monday, April 9, 1951, from injuries received in an airplane crash near Charleston on Sunday, April 8. Nineteen other officers of the Air Force were instantly killed, and another person fatally burned.

The party was from Godman Air Force Base in Kentucky. They had been called to Charleston by the funeral of a fellow officer. Within a few miles of the Charleston Airport, the great plane crashed into a hillside.

On Wednesday afternoon, the funeral service for Captain Blackhurst was held from the Cass Presbyterian Church by his pastor, Rev. H. Graham Keys. His body was laid to rest in the family plot in Arbovale Cemetery.

Captain Blackhurst was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Riverside Lodge No. 124, AF & AM, at Cass, and he was a veteran of World War II.

Born at Cass, he was a son of Allen J. Blackhurst and the late Bessie A. Kee Blackhurst.

Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Robbie Lucille Blackhurst; and four sisters, Mrs. Bernard Randolph Freeland, Mrs. A. B. Fauley, Mrs. Ja-mie Sheets and Mrs. Robert McCutcheon.

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

Private Max E. White, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arndt White, of Minnehaha Springs, has been assigned to the 805th Signal Depot, Atlanta Ga., for basic training.

He will receive six weeks training in basic military subjects necessary for all soldiers. This will include qualification firing with the carbine or M-1 rifle…

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Marine Private First-Class Jordan M. Simmons, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nelson P. Simmons, of Lobelia, was promoted to his present rank when he was graduated from “Boot Camp” on March 19, 1951. Simmons climaxed his recruit training by winning the marksman medal on the rifle range when he fired a score of 208 out of 250 during his weapons training.

MARY’S LITTLE LAMB

Mary Libby (Helen Astin), a guest at Idlewyld, a summer hotel, is followed there by her guardian, Horace Linkletter (Arlo Alderman) and her boyfriend, Horatio Lamb (Lee White). Mary, who is ashamed of him because he is shy and bashful, avoids Horatio until Hazel Purdy (Pat McNeill) and Doris Blake (Alma Pennybacker), guests at the hotel, become interested in him.

Lola Dobbins (Betty Landis) and Effie Fay (Geraldine Dunbrack), snappy entertainers, add to the confusion by trying to steal “Mary’s Little Lamb” (Horatio).

Dellie Teggs (Bonnie Sho-walter) and Jasper Dooks (Eddie Seagraves), employees of Idlewyld, become involved in the love triangle when Horatio tries to steal Dellie’s affections.

The guardian, who has eyes only for Ellen Boyd (Jewell Galford) forbids Mary to marry Horatio. Breeze Dobbins (Jim Davis) gives Horatio a build up in hopes that Mr. Linkletter will consent to his marriage to Mary.

Bertie Crane (Bob Wel-der,) too is in danger of losing Doris Blake (Alma Pennybacker) when “Mary’s Little Lamb” turns into a lion.

See the Junior Play at the Marlinton High School Auditorium for the exciting conclusion to the problems of all of these young actors.

Admission 35 and 50 cents.

WEDDINGS

Mrs. and Mrs. Forest McChesney, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Virginia, to Houston Jefferson, Jr., of Marlinton, on March 30, 1951.

Mr. Jefferson is employed by the International Shoe Co. The couple will reside in Brownsburg where they are building a new home.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clen Lambert, of Arbovale, a daughter, Diana Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Neal Galford, of Cass, a son, Edward Berlin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee, of Marlinton, a son, Charles Donovan.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Callison, of Hillsboro, a daughter, Margaret Carol.

DEATH

Mrs. Alberta Moore Scott, 71, of Pyles Mountain, died March 23, 1951, at the home of her son, Gordon Ewing Scott, Watoga Park. Services were held at Smith Funeral Parlor with a short graveside service at Watoga, where interment was made under the direction of the Rev. Carl Boggs of the Brownsburg Baptist charge. She is survived by two sons, Gordon Ewing and John F. Ewing, both of Watoga Park.

Thus, is noted the passing of a good neighbor, Christian and a self-sacrificing and devoted mother to her children.