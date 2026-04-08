ADMINISTRATION TO

CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES

AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 8, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14840

ESTATE OF:

DOUGLAS HARVEY BERNIER

EXECUTOR:

John Leyzorek

2133 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6855

ESTATE NUMBER 14855

ESTATE OF:

CHARLES W. SNYDER

EXECUTRIX:

Kyleen Shelton

94 Hidden Valley Road

Morgantown, WV 26501-7722

ESTATE NUMBER: 14885

ESTATE OF:

WALTER DOLPH HELMICK

ADMINISTRATRIX:

Rita Hedrick-Helmick

1800 Roundhill Road #1706

Charleston, WV 25314

ESTATE NUMBER: 14887

ESTATE OF:

OREANA S. WHITE

EXECUTRIX:

Pamela E. Pritt

198 Douthards Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 6, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/9/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY

FILING WITHOUT ANY

ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES AND

LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

ESTATE NAME:

JUNE ADAMS BURTON

6454 Thrush Way

Mechanicsville, Va 23111

ANCILLARY

ADMINISTRATRIX:

Judi Adams Tilley

1917 Signboard Road

Bumpass, VA 23024

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 30, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/2/2/c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Civil Action No. 26-D-13

JODI D. FINK, Petitioner

vs.

ALFRED C. SEBRING, III, Respondent

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE

To the above-Named Respondent: ALFRED C. SEBRING:

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of ALFRED C. SEBRING is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 19th day of May 2026 at 11 a.m. at the location of Family Court, 818 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a hearing will be held on the Petition for Divorce, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court April 6, 2026

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

4/9/2c

MEETING NOTICE

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have an Executive Committee Meeting Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The office of Region 4 is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. For further information, please call 304-872-4970, Ext. 300.

4/9/1c