According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Robert Abraham Jordan, 23, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest March 20 to charges of defective windshield and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Jordan was assessed $402.96 in court costs and fines.

Jackie P. Rucker, 44, of Slaty Fork, pleaded guilty March 19 to a charge of sell, give or furnish alcohol to underage person. Rucker was assessed $206.48 in court costs and fines.

Mickhailia A. Clendenen, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 18 to a charge of sell, furnish or give beer to underage person. Clendenen was assessed $206.48 in court costs and fines.

Paul Jonathan Taylor, 40, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to charges of domestic battery and fleeing from law enforcement officer to evade arrest by means other than a vehicle. Taylor was sentenced to 100 days jail with 90 days suspended and 90 days unsupervised probation. Taylor was assessed $412.96 in court costs and fines.

Brenda A. Bondareff, 61, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty March 3 to a charge of shoplifting, first offense. Bondareff was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

David R. Peluso, 23, of Switzer, pleaded guilty March 26 to a charge of possession of controlled substance without valid pre- scription. Peluso was assessed $226.46 in court costs and fines.

Edward Richard Phelps, 74, of Durbin, pleaded guilty March 24 to a charge of failure to yield entering highway. Phelps was assessed $206.01 in court costs and fines.

Hayden S. Walker, 20, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty March 16 to a charge of sell, furnish or give beer to underage person. Walker was assessed $206.48 in court costs and fines.

Austin Blaine Lanham, 25, of Huttonsville, pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless driving. Lanham was assessed $231.48 in court costs and fines.

Robert J. Gibbons, 38, of Check, Virginia, pleaded no contest March 11 to charges of expired motor vehicle registration and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Gibbons was assessed $382.96 in court costs and fines.

Aleea N. Carr, 19, of Bartow, pleaded guilty March 24 to a charge of following too closely. Carr was assessed $201.48 in court costs and fines.