Thursday, March 22, 1951

SUNDAY MAIL DISCONTINUED

The public is hereby advised that the usual Sunday morning mail dispatch will be discontinued beginning with Sunday, April 1, 1951. The dispatch usually made up at 8:30 a.m. Sunday will be closed at approximately 4:30 p.m. each Saturday instead. Mail posted after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday will not be dispatched until the following Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.

This order is in accordance with instructions received from the Post Office Department in a letter dated March 12, 1951, on file at this office.

Kerth Nottingham,

Postmaster

OUR ARMY AND NAVY BOYS

The following listed registrants were forwarded by Local Board No. 16, Pocahontas County, to Charleston to the Induction Station March 14, for induction into the armed service on Thursday, March 15, 1951, and sent to Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.

From Marlinton:

French Lee Beverage

Orman Griffeth Tyree

James Edward Broyles

Herbert Hoover Long

From Minnehaha Springs:

Max Eugene White

From Clover Lick:

Ralph Wiley Sharp

– – –

Ivan W. Withers, who was recently inducted into the Army and sent to Camp Knox, Kentucky, for assignment has been transferred to Fort Lewis, Washington, for his basic training. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac W. Withers, and his wife is the former Miss Lucille McCloud, of Marlinton.

– – –

William D. Clendenen, chief engineman, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. George W. Clendenen, of Hillsboro, is serving aboard the landing ship USS 883, which is supplying fuel, water, repairs, and other services to a land ship utility squadron in the Far East. This versatile type of ship fulfills any requirement from landing troops to rescuing refugees…

WEDDINGS

The Presbyterian Manse of Marlinton was the scene of the marriage of Betty Lou Wooddell and John Matheny, Jr., of Green Bank. The attendants were Miss Ada and Arch Wooddell, sister and brother of the bride.

– – –

Miss Evelyn Gaynell Hevener, of Green Bank, was united in marriage to French Lee Beverage, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Beverage, of Marlinton, Wednesday, March 14, 1951, at the Methodist parsonage at Edray.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Page Friel, of Marlinton, a daughter, Judith Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Buzzard, of Marlinton, a son, Thomas Arnold.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Leonard Sheets, of Cass, a daughter, Juanita Louise.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bedford Sharp, of Mountain Grove, Virginia, a daughter, Sharon Kay,

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clendenen, of Marlinton, a daughter, Patricia Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Claude Malcomb, of Marlinton, a daughter, Fern Melanie.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Burley Wilfong, of Buckeye, a son, Kenneth Dale.

DEATHS

James Floyd Rock, 78, of Hillsboro, son of John Wesley Rock and Nancy Jane Dilon Rock . Funeral service from Oak Grove Presbyterian Church with burial in the Droop Cemetery.

He was married to Miss Icy Jane Cochran, daughter, of the late George B. and Martha Elizabeth Hollandsworth Cochran. To his union nine children were born…

– – –

Thomas Jackson Cassell, aged 84 years, of Cass; a son of the late James and Margaret Swink Cassell. Funeral service from the Wanless Church with burial in the