Thursday, March 18, 1926

THE BIG SNOW

Dear Editor:

The date in your last issue in regard to the deep snow in 1890 by D. P. Barnes is correct. Except it began snowing here about nine o’clock in the morning. I remember the deep snow very distinctly as my father died on the 8th of December, which was a week before.

The first morning of the deep snow my brother and I had 40, two-year old cattle to feed. We fed the cattle with a yoke of oxen and a low wagon.

We decided to move cattle closer to the house and the oxen stalled up two or three times and we had to dig out. In about three or four days, we undertook to deliver ten bushels of corn to Frost with a yoke of oxen and a team of horses to the wagon. We got stalled up several times and had to dig out but finally reached Frost.

Sherman Gibson

Huntersville, W. Va.

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Editor Times: As to the big snow, I went from Linwood to Frost and it was snowing when I started and snowed all day December 16, 1891. I had just recently moved into our new store and know I am right. Tell the other fellow to take a back seat as to the date.

B.F. Hamilton

Richmond, Va

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Editor Times: I see different ones writing about when the big snow fell. S. R. Allen is mistaken. It fell in 1890, December 16, and how I know, we had a daughter born on the 26th day, and I lived three miles south of Hillsboro on the county road and no one had traveled the road since the snow, so I had to break the road and got my horse drifted fast, but finally got out and got to town, got Dr. McClintic and got home by keeping on the ridges where the snow was not drifted and we made no mistake in recording the birth.

M. N. Mc Coy

Hot Springs, Arkansas

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Editor Times: We have been reading the letters in regard to the deep snow, and my mother, Mrs. Nannie A. Thompson, who makes her home with me, says the snow fell on the 16th of December 1889, instead of 1890. And the next day the snow was all there. Mr. Allen is right and some of the rest very much off of it. She had carbuncles on her back, and they had to shovel roads before they could find the stock or get anywhere.

Mrs. John D. Ford

South Brownsville, Penn.

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Editor Times: A little space please to give the correct date of the big snow. I had moved from Mill Point to Greenbank in November 1890 and on December 16, 1890, about seven o’clock, U. P. Kerr and myself went about one and one half miles to cut some wood. The snow was falling at 11 o’clock and we decided to go home; the snow then was about eight inches deep. The next morning, the 17th, the snow was near four feet deep. Sam Cooper was keeping store and had a big pile of wood close to my house and told me to help myself free of charge, or I would have suffered. I have proof of this.

J.H. Curry

AT UNIVERSITY

Morgantown – Six young people from Marlinton, two boys and four girls, are enrolled at the State University. By class they rank as follows: three seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman. Genevieve Yeager is in the home economics department. The other students in the College of Arts and Science, Edward Wilson, Pleas Richardson, Alice McClintic, Nancy McNeel and Walter Mason.

WEDDING

Married at the home of the bride near Academy by Rev. D. S. Sydenstricker last Wednesday, Mr. Paul Beard and Miss Grace Kinnison, daughter of Frank Kinnison.

HONOR ROLL FOR BETHEL SCHOOL

Hazel Beverage, teacher. Perfect, Madaline, Wilma, Helen, Kermit and Maynard Dilley. Myrtle, Hylton and Glen Shrader. Faithful, Helene Dilley.

HAD ONE ADVANTAGE

De Wolf Hopper was once a witness in a suit for slander and the opposing counsel in the courtroom said:

“You are an actor, I believe?”

“Yes,” replied Hopper.

“Is not that a low calling?”

“I don’t know, but it’s so much better than my father’s that I am rather proud of it.

“What was your father’s calling, may I ask?”

“He was a lawyer,” said Hopper.