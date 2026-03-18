NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

ESTATE NAME: SARAH WEBSTER COYNER

400 6th Street

Potlatch, ID 83855

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Julius Jackson Coyner

P. O. Box 52

1120 Clifford Road

Princeton, ID 83857-0052

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 10, 2026

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/19/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 11, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14838

ESTATE OF: DAVID LEE PUFFENBARGER

ADMINISTATRIX: Nancy Puffenbarger

107 Clark Street

Hillsboro, WV 24946

Susbscribed and sworn to before me on March 6, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Comission

3/12/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

ESTATE NAME: MORRIS M. CAMERON

ACCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX:

Alice G. Cameron

14324 Blunts Bridge Road

Ashland, VA 23005-7224

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 9, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Comission

3/12/2c